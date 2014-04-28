nasdaq 100 weekly outlook sideways before new potential upside movement 54332014
With reference to our last weekly outlook (Still above 200-day Moving Average for further push up) on the U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for Nasdaq 100) dated 21 Apr 2014, the Index has managed to meet our upside target at 3620 before staging a decline last Friday.
Pivot (key support): 3490
Resistance: 3620 & 3720
Next support: 3420
The Index continues to trade above its 200-day Moving Average and most technical elements are still positive. However, it needs to break above the intermediate trendline resistance at 3620 to confirm a potential further upside movement towards 3720.
On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 3490 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 3420.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.