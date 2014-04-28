What happened last week

With reference to our last weekly outlook (Still above 200-day Moving Average for further push up) on the U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for Nasdaq 100) dated 21 Apr 2014, the Index has managed to meet our upside target at 3620 before staging a decline last Friday.

Key elements

The 200-day Moving Average is now supporting the market at 3490 (see daily chart)

The 3490 support corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 16 Apr 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

The Stochastic has turned down and dipped into the oversold region which suggests limited downside potential (see daily chart).

Trendline resistance joining the highs since 07 Mar 2014 is capping the market at 3620 (see daily chart)

Levels

Pivot (key support): 3490

Resistance: 3620 & 3720

Next support: 3420

Conclusion

The Index continues to trade above its 200-day Moving Average and most technical elements are still positive. However, it needs to break above the intermediate trendline resistance at 3620 to confirm a potential further upside movement towards 3720.

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 3490 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 3420.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.