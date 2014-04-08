What happened last week

The U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100) has continued to tumble from its year-to-date high of 3738 seen in early March 2014. The Index has fallen close to 7% from its 3738 high, making it the steepest decline seen so far in 2014.

Key elements

The 200-day Moving Average is supporting the market at 3445 (see daily chart)

The 23.6% Fibonacci projection from 16 Nov 2012 low is at 3445 (see daily chart)

The daily Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see daily chart)

Trendline resistance joining the highs since 06 Mar 2014 is at 3660 (see daily chart)

The 1.00 Fibonacci projection from the 06 Mar 2014 high is at around the 3445 support (see 4 hour chart)

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region (see 4 hour chart)

Levels

Pivot (key support): 3445/3435

Resistance: 3660/3640

Next support: 3245

Conclusion

The current decline appears to be overstretched and the Nasdaq 100 is coming close to its 3445/3435 support region with positive elements.

As long as the pivot at 3445/3435 holds, the Index is likely to see a potential rebound towards its resistance at 3660/3640. However, a break below 3435 is likely to trigger a steeper correction towards the long-term trendline support at 3245 (see daily chart).

