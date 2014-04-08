nasdaq 100 weekly outlook coming close to key 200 day moving average for a potential short term rebo
The U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100) has continued to tumble from its year-to-date high of 3738 seen in early March 2014. The Index has fallen close to 7% from its 3738 high, making it the steepest decline seen so far in 2014.
Pivot (key support): 3445/3435
Resistance: 3660/3640
Next support: 3245
The current decline appears to be overstretched and the Nasdaq 100 is coming close to its 3445/3435 support region with positive elements.
As long as the pivot at 3445/3435 holds, the Index is likely to see a potential rebound towards its resistance at 3660/3640. However, a break below 3435 is likely to trigger a steeper correction towards the long-term trendline support at 3245 (see daily chart).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.