Nasdaq 100 update Bullish trend intact earnings on tap

As long as the bullish channel remains intact, the path of least resistance for the index remains to the topside

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 14, 2021 1:13 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Nasdaq 100 technical update: Bullish trend intact, earnings on tap

With the US “big tech” earnings season just around the corner, traders will be keying in on the gargantuan FAAMG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google/Alphabet) names that drive so much of the performance in the broader indices.

We’ll have individual breakdowns with the key themes and expectations for these companies in the coming weeks, but it’s worthwhile to start by analyzing the technical picture for the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100) index, which has nearly 40% of its holdings in the FAAMG stocks, before delving into the idiosyncrasies of the individual stocks.

Looking at the chart below, the Nasdaq 100 is undeniably in a strong uptrend, with price rising above the upward-trending 21-, 50-, and 100-day EMAs. Over the last two months, the index has surged 15% in a tight rising channel formation, so as long as that pattern remains intact, the path of least resistance for the index remains to the topside for a potential test of the $380 area (the 200% Fibonacci extension of the Q1 pullback, not shown):

Source: StoneX, TradingView

On the other hand, if we see a disappointing earnings season (or just a general loss of bullish momentum) and the 2-month bullish channel breaks, the Nasdaq 100 is likely to pull back toward previous-resistance-turned-support and the rising 100-day EMA in the $340 area.

Technicals have been the driving force for the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 over the last couple months – now it’s time to see whether fundamentals can pick up the baton and keep the bullish momentum going!

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Indices Nasdaq Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.