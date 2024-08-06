Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech stocks Recover, but Will the NDX Rally Hold?

Watch for an NDX close either above the 18,400 level (which could come as soon as today) or a close below the 200-day MA near 17,800 to tip the odds in one direction or another.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Tuesday 6:16 PM
Chart showing uptrend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Nasdaq 100 Key Points

  • The Nasdaq 100 is bouncing back with the help of strong earnings from the likes of Palantir (+13%) and Uber (+10%).
  • Watch for an NDX close either above the 18,400 level (which could come as soon as today) or a close below the 200-day MA near 17,800 to tip the odds in one direction or another.

At least for the moment, it seems like we’ve passed the moment of peak market panic yesterday morning. For a couple of hours, traders were wondering whether the global economy was on the verge of imminently tipping into recession after a soft jobs report and seemingly ambivalent Fed, exacerbated by the rapid unwind of the crowded yen carry trade.

“Turnaround Tuesday” is a named phenomenon for a reason: After spending a whole weekend thinking about which positions they’ll put on in the new week, traders often push markets too far in one direction on Mondays, setting the stage for a reversal of the extreme move on Tuesdays as cooler heads prevail.

I must admit though, it was hard to see how US indices, highlighted by the Nasdaq 100s -6% drop at one point yesterday morning, would be able to muster a meaningful rally. The tech-heavy index bounced solidly off its lows yesterday and with the help of strong earnings from the likes of Palantir (+13%) and Uber (+10%), the index has now almost entirely erased yesterday’s losses to trade near unchanged on the week.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis – NDX Daily Chart

NASDAQ_100_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_NDX_CHART_08062024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the chart above, the Nasdaq 100 remains below the key level of previous support/resistance at 18,400, and short-term bulls will be hesitant to buy back into the market aggressively as long as prices remain below that zone. On the bright side for long-term bulls though, NDX did hold above its 200-day MA, marking (for now) the third successful test of that key trend barometer going back to the start of the Nasdaq 100’s uptrend in early 2023.

Taking those two technical barriers together, we’re left with a neutral-to-bearish near-term outlook against a still-intact long-term bullish outlook. Rather than guessing which of those is more likely to win out now, readers may want to wait for a close either above the 18,400 level (which could come as soon as today) or a close below the 200-day MA near 17,800 to tip the odds in one direction or another.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: US Tech 100 Indices Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Analysis: Technical Tuesday – August 6, 2026
Today 03:50 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Markets not out of the woods yet
Today 12:42 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: The Market Rebounds and Oil Follows
Today 09:58 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rebound remains intact despite RBA reluctance to pivot
Today 05:42 AM
S&P 500 analysis: The VIX posted its strongest spike in history
Today 03:23 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Seeds for risk rout reversal were sown hours before it started
Today 01:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Tech 100 articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 1, 2024 05:00 PM
    stocks_03
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets remain vulnerable despite tech rally
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 24, 2024 03:30 PM
        stocks_08
        DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: US Index Uptrends Remain Healthy for Now
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 26, 2024 06:08 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.