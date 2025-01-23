Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tech stocks continue to thrive amid AI optimism

The Nasdaq 100 forecast remains bullish for now. Sentiment is positive mainly because the technology sector is continuing to remain the gift that keeps on giving. The latest wave of optimism has been fuelled by advancements in artificial intelligence and solid corporate earnings.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 1:00 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Nasdaq 100 forecast remains bullish amid rising AI investments and strong earnings
  • Trump’s AI initiative boosts tech stocks despite ongoing trade tensions
  • Technical analysis remains bullish, with key levels in focus as index futures dip slightly

 

The Nasdaq 100 forecast remains bullish for now. Sentiment is positive mainly because the technology sector is continuing to remain the gift that keeps on giving. The latest wave of optimism has been fuelled by advancements in artificial intelligence and solid corporate earnings. While US index futures slipped into the red during early London trade, European markets remained upbeat, hinting at a resilient sentiment. President Trump’s announcement of a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure, including the "Stargate" project with OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank, has been the centrepiece of this momentum, pushing the S&P 500 to new all-time highs yesterday. For now, valuation concerns and rising debt levels have been pushed to the backburner.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

 

Tech rally propels Nasdaq near record highs

 

Trump’s massive AI spending commitment has driven megacap tech stocks higher, countering the cautious tone set by his protectionist trade policies. Despite the lingering threat of tariffs on Europe and China, investors seem focused on the growth potential offered by this ambitious investment. The Nasdaq’s trajectory suggests the possibility of new all-time highs, even as market participants weigh the impact of Trump’s comments on tariffs targeting regions like Mexico and Canada.

 

This “buy-the-dip” mentality remains strong, with traders balancing optimism from growth initiatives against risks from potential trade disputes. Trump’s moderated tariff proposals, including a 10% levy on Chinese goods, offer some relief compared to the 60% rate discussed during his campaign.

 

What’s on the Radar Today?

 

Today’s key focus will be the weekly US jobless claims data and Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Additionally, Q4 earnings reports from General Electric, American Airlines, and Texas Instruments will garner some attention.

 

Strong performances from Netflix and Oracle are also noteworthy. Netflix surged yesterday after surpassing Q4 expectations, reporting 19 million new subscribers and revenue of $10.25 billion. Similarly, Oracle’s inclusion in Trump’s AI investment plan boosted its shares, reflecting investor confidence in its future growth.

 

Technical Nasdaq 100 forecast: key levels to watch

 

The Nasdaq’s technical outlook remains positive. Following Trump’s inauguration speech, the index broke out of a falling wedge continuation pattern and surpassed a couple of key resistance levels and moved back above the 21-day exponential moving average, providing an ambiguous bullish signal.

 

Nasdaq 100 forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The slightly slight loss of momentum on the Nasdaq and S&P 500 chart can be explained away by profit-taking, as the bulls will have all the benefit of the doubt for now. Key support levels to watch include 21,630/35 and 21,300 - these are critical for buy-the-dip traders.

 

The 21,630/35 area marks the prior resistance zone and the highs from Monday and Tuesday’s ranges. The 21,300 level is where the backside of the broken resistance trend of the falling wedge comes into focus.

 

On the upside, some of the bullish objectives to watch, include 21865, marking recent highs, with 22,133—December’s all-time high—serving as the primary bullish target.

 

Until a bearish reversal emerges, shorting the index remains off the table for us. For now, the Nasdaq 100 forecast remains bright, with AI-driven optimism leading the charge.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices Trade Ideas Nasdaq US Tech 100

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Today 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Today 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
Yesterday 05:38 PM
USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
Yesterday 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steadies after a solid Trump-inspired rally
Yesterday 02:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tech stocks continue to thrive amid AI optimism
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 23, 2025 01:00 PM
    stocks_04
    S&P 500 Analysis: Conflicting signals arise just off its all-time high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 23, 2025 01:49 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        Wall Street sign with a building in background
        Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 20, 2025 02:31 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.