NASDAQ 100 Forecast QQQ steadies below the ATH ahead of inflation data

US stocks edge lower as traders return from the long weekend break and look ahead to inflation data later in the week. The data comes as the market remains fixed on when the Fed could start to cut interest rates. Expectations have been pushed back after a strong of Fed officials warned that they need to see more evidence of inflation cooling before cutting rates.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 3:00 PM
united_states_01
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.45% at 39,163

S&P futures -0.09% at 5286

Nasdaq futures- 0.25% at 18690

In Europe

FTSE -0.72% at 8313

Dax -0.25% at 18616

  • Stocks inch lower in cautious trade
  • US consumer confidence is expected to fall further
  • US core PCE data is due on Friday
  • Oil recovers from weekly low

Stocks inch lower with Friday's inflation data in focus 

US stocks point to a modestly lower open as traders return from a long holiday weekend and look ahead to a key inflation data later in the week.

Friday will see the release of core PCE, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation. A string of Federal Reserve officials have said that they would like to see more proof that US inflation is cooling before they start cutting interest rates.

The market has recently pushed back Federal Reserve rate cut expectations following last week's hawkish FOMC minutes and stronger-than-expected US PMI data.

Today, the US economic calendar is quieter, with just the latest Conference Board consumer confidence surveys for June. The index is expected to show a slight fall to 96, down from 97 in the previous month. In April, the index fell to its lowest level in 1.5 years as Americans fretted over high prices and the availability of jobs.

Meanwhile, earning season is ramping down, although several companies are still left to unveil their latest results in the coming days. These include Salesforce, which will report after the close on Wednesday, and Costco Retail, which will report after the bell on Thursday.

Corporate news

NVIDIA is is set to open 2.5% higher as the AI darling continues to gain following last week's impressive result. Its market cap has the past 2.5 trillion, solidifying its position as the third most valuable company in the US.

Apple is set to rise 2% after the iPhone maker saw a 52% increase in smartphone shipments to China in April compared to a year earlier. The rebound continues following steep declines in the first two months of the year. Apple and its Chinese resellers have been cutting prices since the start of 2024, and those deals are extending into the sales season.

Game stock has jumped over 24% after the video game retailer reported that it made over 933 million from the sale of 45,000,000 shares.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq is trading within its rising channel. The price is consolidating below the ATH of 18947 reached last week. Buyers will look to rewards of 19000 and fresh all-time highs. There is little in the way of support until 18466, the March high, with a break below here opening the door to 18000.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, EUR/USD rises

The USD is weakening further ahead of US inflation data this week, despite Federal Reserve officials supporting the view that interest rates need to stay high for longer. The U.S. dollar has set for its first monthly decline this year on expectations that the US central bank will cut rates in 2024.

EUR/USD is rising after German wholesale prices increased by more than expected, rising 0.4% MoM in April from 0.2% in March. Meanwhile, the ECB noted that consumer inflation expectations for the region fell to 2.9%, down from 3%, paving the way for a June rate cut, although what comes thereafter is less certain.

GBP/USD is rising amid a weaker USD and despite the BRC reporting shop price inflation easing to the weakest level in 2 years. The BRC saw price growth slow to 0.6% from 0.8%.

Oil recovers from last week’s lows

Oil prices are rising for a fourth straight day amid hopes of strong US summer fuel demand and on prospects of OPEC+ keeping supply cuts in place at the meeting later this week.

OPEC+ is due to meet on June 2nd. The oil group is expected to maintain the 2.2 million barrels per day of voluntary production cuts.

Meanwhile, data from the US showed that domestic flight travel rose 5% month over month in May, supporting this view of strong demand as driving season also kicks off in the US.

Signs of upbeat demand are offsetting concerns over the prospect of higher interest rates for longer in the US, which could dampen economic growth and, therefore, oil demand going forward.

 

Related tags: US Open Nasdaq Oil USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Outlook: Demand Potential vs OPEC Supply Policies
Today 02:19 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – May 28, 2024
Today 11:25 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:15 AM
USD on track to snap 4-month winning streak, EUR/USD bulls eye 1.09
Today 06:01 AM
GBP/USD, NZD/USD: Bullish breaks bring tougher tests on the horizon
Today 03:08 AM
These S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones ‘rallies’ look made to fade
Today 03:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

GettyImages-485112085
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises but the recovery could be short -lived
By:
Fiona Cincotta
May 24, 2024 01:54 PM
    Congress building
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits a record high, boosted by Nvidia earnings
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 23, 2024 01:13 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 22, 2024 01:07 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted on rate cut uncertainty
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 21, 2024 01:20 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.