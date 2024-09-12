Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ trades quietly after yesterday's rally

US futures

Dow future 0.04% at 40747

S&P futures 0.0% at 5543

Nasdaq futures -0.1% at 19202

In Europe

FTSE 0.44% at 8233

Dax 0.48% at 18410

US stocks steady after data

US jobless claims were in line with forecast

ECB cut rates by 25 bps as expected

Oil rises for a second day on supply concerns

Stocks steady after jobless claims & PPI

U.S. stocks are pointing to a quiet start on Thursday after a tech-fueled rally in the previous session and as investors digest the latest PPI and jobless claims figures.

The Nasdaq 100 booked its largest daily increase in a month on Wednesday following a surge in AI darling Nvidia, which lifted big tech stocks across the board and helped underpin a rebound in equities following US inflation data.

Today, the mood music is quieter. Today's data shows that jobless claims are in line with forecasts at 230K, supporting the view that the US labour market is not collapsing but could be cooling. Meanwhile, wholesale inflation was mixed, rising more than expected on a monthly basis but weaker than forecast on an annual basis at 2.4%.

These are the last major data points before next week's Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The market is expecting a 25-basis-point rate cut; after this week's data, expectations for a 50-basis-point rate cut have been reined in.

Corporate news

Nvidia is set to open higher, adding to yesterday's 8% gains, its largest daily increase in weeks. The share price rallied after CEO Jensen Huang spoke confidently about strong demand for the company's products. The jump in Nvidia has helped push global chip manufacturers higher on Thursday.

Kroger chairs rose after better-than-expected Q2 earnings, prompting the supermarket to raise the low end of its full-year sales forecast. Kroger posted EPS of $0.93 for the quarter, ahead of estimates of $0.91, while revenue came in at $33.91 billion.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq trades below its short-term falling trendline. The price rebounded higher off the 200 SMA and is attempting to rise above the 50 SMA and falling trendline resistance around 19400. If buyers can get the price above here, 20k is the next line in the sand before bringing 20,750 into play. On the downside, 18300, the 200 SMA, and the weekly low are the levels sellers will need to break below to create a lower low.

FX markets – USD holds rises, GBP/USD falls

The USD held steady after yesterday's gains as the market lowered expectations of a 50 basis point rate cut following hotter-than-expected core inflation and a study of jobless claims.

EUR/USD is edging higher after the ECB cut interest rates by 25 basis points in line with expectations, taking the rate to 3.5%. The move comes as inflation in the region has cooled to 2.2%, a three-year low after the central bank cut interest rates in June for the first time in four years. The ECB lowered growth forecasts and expects inflation to remain above target for longer.

USD/JPY has risen from an 8-month low as the yen weakens following softer-than-expected PPI data. PPI fell 0.2% below the 0% forecast, raising some questions about how much headroom the Bank of Japan has to hike rates further.

Oil rises despite IEA demand slowdown

Oil prices are rising for a second straight day, as concerns over supply in the US overshadow concerns over the oil demand outlook.

A weather system is hitting the US Gulf of Mexico oil, and producers are halting output and going offline. The restriction in supply is supporting the price and lifting it from a 16-month low of $65.

However, the longer-term fundamentals remain weak, and concerns surrounding the oil demand outlook could limit the upside in oil. The ongoing economic slump in China, the world's largest oil importer, has weighed on prices in recent weeks.

The IEA downwardly revised its demand outlook for oil owing to contracting Chinese oil demand and slowing economic growth.