Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises cautiously ahead of Fed speakers & PMIs

U.S. Stocks point to small gains ahead of the open as investors wait for more signs on the possible pace of easing following last week's jumbo Fed rate cart. The mood is cautious, with the markets trading in a narrow range ahead of comments from Federal Reserve officials and US PMI data. In the FX markets, EUR/USD is falling after PMI data raised recession fears in the region.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 23, 2024 2:07 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.06% at 42080

S&P futures 0.15% at 5711

Nasdaq futures 0.21% at 19837

In Europe

FTSE 0.08% at 8232

Dax 0.55% at 18833

  • Stocks rise after record highs last week
  • The market sees a 50% chance of a 50 bps cut in November
  • PMI data is due shortly
  • Oil steadies after solid gains

Fed speakers in focus after last week’s Fed rate cut

U.S. Stocks point to small gains ahead of the open as investors wait for more signs on the possible pace of easing following last week's jumbo Fed rate cart. The mood is cautious, with the markets trading in a narrow range ahead of comments from Federal Reserve officials and US PMI data.

Economists expect U service sector activity to ease to 55.2 from 55.7, and the manufacturing PMI is expected to increase to 48.5 from 47.9. The level 50 separates expansion from contraction. The market will want to see that the US economy is holding up. Any signs of excessive weakness could quickly revive recession worries.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the outsized move should help bring rates to neutral levels, but policymakers were not committing to two more outsized moves. Despite Bostic's comments, the market sees a 50% probability the Fed will deliver another 50 basis point cut in November.

Last week, the Fed's rate cut helped the S&P and Dow Jones rise to record highs. However, it's also worth noting that the previous two times the Fed started easing cycles with 50 basis point cuts, in 2008 and 2001, were years of severe downturns. This may not mean history repeats itself, but the markets are still cautious.

Across the week, attention will be on the US dollar claims and core PCE data on Friday, the Feds' preferred gauge of inflation.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q2 2024

Corporate news

Intel is rising after Bloomberg reported that Apollo Global Management has offered to invest up to 5 billion in the flagging chipmaker.

General Motors is set to open over 2% lower after a broker downgrade. Bernstein lowered its stance on the auto giant to market-perform, citing the risk the company will announce additional capital requirements.

Nike is set to open 1.4% lower after JP Morgan cut its earnings estimates on the sportswear giant ahead of its Q1 results. Its price target was cut to $80.00 from $83.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq broke out of its triangle pattern before running into resistance at 19950. A rise above 20k brings 20,750 into focus. On the downside, immediate support can be seen on the 4-hour chart at 19200, the trendline and 200 SMA support. A fall below here could see a test of 18700, the rising trendline support.

nasdaq 100 CHART

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

USD rises after losses last week as the dust settles on the Fed rate decision. The greenback is being helped by weakness in the yen after the BoJ showed it was in no rush to hike rates and amid weakness in the EUR on ECB rate cut expectations.

EUR/USD is falling after weaker-than-expected eurozone PMI data showed that the region’s business activity had fallen into contraction. The German data showed that the eurozone’s largest economy experienced its steepest downturn in seven months. The data is fueling bets of further ECB easing.

GBP/USD falling off the weekend in expected UK PMI data. Become set PMI eased to 52.9, down from 53.8, amid a slight deceleration of April activity. Service sector inflation is at its lowest since February 2021, suggesting that the UK economy is heading for a soft landing.

Oil holds onto last week’s gains.

Oil prices are holding steady at the start of the new week after booking the largest weekly advance since April last week. The strength of the U.S. dollar offset fears over a broadening conflict in the Middle East.

Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets and missiles toward northern Israel over the weekend, prompting a counterattack against the Iran-banked group in Lebanon. Concerns are rising that the war could escalate, further threatening the oil supply in the region.

Meanwhile, China saw a short-term policy rate cut, and authorities announced plans for a briefing on the economy, fuelling speculation that they could pave the way towards a more significant effort to revive growth.

Meanwhile, optimism surrounding the US rate cut has driven a 9% rally in oil prices from the September lows. A lower interest rate environment is expected to drive growth and oil demand.

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open USD Oil Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady after yesterday's selloff
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:07 PM
    Congress building
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX steady at record high as earnings roll in
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 15, 2024 12:49 PM
      100USD_buildings
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady ahead of more earnings this week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 14, 2024 01:13 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX flat as banks kick off earnings season
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 11, 2024 01:32 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.