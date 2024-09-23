Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises cautiously ahead of Fed speakers & PMIs

US futures

Dow future 0.06% at 42080

S&P futures 0.15% at 5711

Nasdaq futures 0.21% at 19837

In Europe

FTSE 0.08% at 8232

Dax 0.55% at 18833

Stocks rise after record highs last week

The market sees a 50% chance of a 50 bps cut in November

PMI data is due shortly

Oil steadies after solid gains

Fed speakers in focus after last week’s Fed rate cut

U.S. Stocks point to small gains ahead of the open as investors wait for more signs on the possible pace of easing following last week's jumbo Fed rate cart. The mood is cautious, with the markets trading in a narrow range ahead of comments from Federal Reserve officials and US PMI data.

Economists expect U service sector activity to ease to 55.2 from 55.7, and the manufacturing PMI is expected to increase to 48.5 from 47.9. The level 50 separates expansion from contraction. The market will want to see that the US economy is holding up. Any signs of excessive weakness could quickly revive recession worries.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the outsized move should help bring rates to neutral levels, but policymakers were not committing to two more outsized moves. Despite Bostic's comments, the market sees a 50% probability the Fed will deliver another 50 basis point cut in November.

Last week, the Fed's rate cut helped the S&P and Dow Jones rise to record highs. However, it's also worth noting that the previous two times the Fed started easing cycles with 50 basis point cuts, in 2008 and 2001, were years of severe downturns. This may not mean history repeats itself, but the markets are still cautious.

Across the week, attention will be on the US dollar claims and core PCE data on Friday, the Feds' preferred gauge of inflation.

Corporate news

Intel is rising after Bloomberg reported that Apollo Global Management has offered to invest up to 5 billion in the flagging chipmaker.

General Motors is set to open over 2% lower after a broker downgrade. Bernstein lowered its stance on the auto giant to market-perform, citing the risk the company will announce additional capital requirements.

Nike is set to open 1.4% lower after JP Morgan cut its earnings estimates on the sportswear giant ahead of its Q1 results. Its price target was cut to $80.00 from $83.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq broke out of its triangle pattern before running into resistance at 19950. A rise above 20k brings 20,750 into focus. On the downside, immediate support can be seen on the 4-hour chart at 19200, the trendline and 200 SMA support. A fall below here could see a test of 18700, the rising trendline support.

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

USD rises after losses last week as the dust settles on the Fed rate decision. The greenback is being helped by weakness in the yen after the BoJ showed it was in no rush to hike rates and amid weakness in the EUR on ECB rate cut expectations.

EUR/USD is falling after weaker-than-expected eurozone PMI data showed that the region’s business activity had fallen into contraction. The German data showed that the eurozone’s largest economy experienced its steepest downturn in seven months. The data is fueling bets of further ECB easing.

GBP/USD falling off the weekend in expected UK PMI data. Become set PMI eased to 52.9, down from 53.8, amid a slight deceleration of April activity. Service sector inflation is at its lowest since February 2021, suggesting that the UK economy is heading for a soft landing.

Oil holds onto last week’s gains.

Oil prices are holding steady at the start of the new week after booking the largest weekly advance since April last week. The strength of the U.S. dollar offset fears over a broadening conflict in the Middle East.

Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets and missiles toward northern Israel over the weekend, prompting a counterattack against the Iran-banked group in Lebanon. Concerns are rising that the war could escalate, further threatening the oil supply in the region.

Meanwhile, China saw a short-term policy rate cut, and authorities announced plans for a briefing on the economy, fuelling speculation that they could pave the way towards a more significant effort to revive growth.

Meanwhile, optimism surrounding the US rate cut has driven a 9% rally in oil prices from the September lows. A lower interest rate environment is expected to drive growth and oil demand.