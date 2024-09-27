Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as US core PCE cools by more than forecast

U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Friday following data that supports the view that price pressures are cooling. This raises expectations that the Fed's next move could be another outsized rate cut; Core PCE eased to 0.1% MoM in August, down from 0.2% and below expectations. This shows that inflation is moving in the right direction. US non-farm payroll data next week will show whether the jobs market is cooling to quick;ly or not.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 27, 2024 2:58 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.36% at 42315

S&P futures 0.19% at 5757

Nasdaq futures 0.1% at 20142

In Europe

FTSE 0.43% at 8295

Dax 1.64% at 19232

  • Stocks extend gains post-inflation
  • The data supports further rate cuts by the Fed
  • US NFP & ISM services & manufacturing data next week
  • Oil is set for a weekly decline on supply worries

US inflation cooled, personal spending & income eased

U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Friday following data that supports the view that price pressures are cooling. This raises expectations that the Fed's next move could be another outsized rate cut.

The latest core PCE data show that the Fed's preferred inflation measure rose 2.7% year over year in August, up from 2.6% in July and in line with forecasts. However, on a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.1%, below the 0.2% forecasts and below the 0.2% seen in July.

Meanwhile, spending was also lower than expected, at 0.2%, down from 0.5% in July, and personal income was also weaker than expected, at 0.2%. Together, these indications point to easing price pressures.

The data comes as the market considers whether the Fed will cut interest rates by an unprecedented 50 basis points in November following the 50 basis point cut in September. According to the CME fed watch tool the market is pricing in a 52% chance of an outsized cut.

Looking ahead, attention will turn towards next week, when a raft of U.S. data will be released, including ISM services manufacturing PMIs and non-farm payrolls. Next week, jobs data will be key for the market in deciding the size of the Fed's next move. Any sense that the US labour market is cooling more than expected could unnerve investors.

Corporate news

Costco fell after posting weaker-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter. The membership-only warehouse chain posted a 1% rise in revenue to $79.69 billion, below estimates of $79.93 billion. Also, EPS was $5.29, which was ahead of forecasts.

Bristol Myers Squibb jumped higher after US regulators approved the first new type of schizophrenia drug in decades. The labeling information for Cobenfy does not include warnings about a higher risk of mortality, further supporting the stock.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq 100 has extended its breakout from the symmetrical triangle pattern, rising above 20k and reaching a fresh 6-week high of 20,315. However, the longer upper wick on yesterday’s chart and today’s doji candle indicates indecision. Buyers will look to rise past 20315 towards 20,750. Immediate support is seen at 20k. Below here, the 50 SMA and falling trendline support come into focus at 19,200.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, USD/JPY falls

USD is falling after we can expect US inflation data, which raises the likelihood of the Fed cutting rates by 50 bps in November.

EUR/USD is rising amid a weaker USD and despite ongoing concerns over the health of the eurozone economy. German unemployment increased by 17,000 from 2000 in the previous month, and eurozone economic sentiment was weaker than expected, falling to 96.2 from 96.5.

USD/JPY falls towards 142 after Iahiba, who supports further rate hikes, becomes the new Japanese PM, seeing off competition from rival Takaichi. The prospect of additional rate hikes boosts the yen.

Oil set for a steep weekly decline.

Oil prices are holding steady on Friday but are on track to book a steep weekly decline as investors weighed up expectations of increased supply from OPEC+, which offset optimism surrounding fresh stimulus from China.

WTI will lose 6% this week due to OPEC+'s recent decision to ramp up output in December. The oil market has been struggling with weakening demand in recent months.

It remains unclear whether Chinese stimulus will translate into higher fuel demand but it does offer at least a glimmer of hope to the oil demand outlook. The Chinese central bank lowered interest rate on Friday and injected liquidity into the banking system as it aims to put economic growth back on track towards the 5% target.

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open Nasdaq USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady after yesterday's selloff
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:07 PM
    Congress building
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX steady at record high as earnings roll in
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 15, 2024 12:49 PM
      100USD_buildings
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady ahead of more earnings this week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 14, 2024 01:13 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX flat as banks kick off earnings season
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 11, 2024 01:32 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.