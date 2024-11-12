Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted at ATH as bulls pause ahead of inflation data

U.S. stocks are set to open muted, easing from record highs as attention shifts away from the elections and back toward economic data. US inflation data is due tomorrow and is the first post-election test for the markets. The economic calendar is quirt today. Instead, attention will be on Fed speakers for further clues over the future path for rates amid solid data & a Trump presidency.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 12, 2024 2:44 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.21% at 44400

S&P futures 0.05% at 6008

Nasdaq futures 0.04% at 21120

In Europe

FTSE -0.84% at 8050

Dax -1.07% at 19240

  • Stocks pause as attention turns to data
  • US inflation data & Fed speakers are in focus
  • Bitcoin eases from 89.5k record high
  • Oil steadies after falling 5% yesterday

Attention turns towards economic data

U.S. stocks are set to open muted, easing from record highs as attention shifts away from the elections and back towards economic data.

The three major indices hit record highs yesterday as investors bought in on optimism that President-elect Donald Trump’s tax cuts and deregulation policies would boost equities.  The market has rallied hard since the election, and bulls are pausing for breath. Stocks like Tesla, which has been an outperformer in the Trump trade, up 40% since the election, are falling back 1% today.

Attention is now turning to US inflation data due tomorrow. This is the first of several data releases this week and could provide further direction over the federal reserves policy path.

Investors have tempered expectations for interest rate cuts over the coming year, citing strong economic data and the possible inflationary impact of some of Trump's core policies.

The market is pricing in a 69% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in the December meeting down from 80% a week ago. This will be the last meeting before the new  Trump administration takes office with an economic policy that could change the outlook for inflation and growth.

Today's economic calendar is quiet, but Fed officials Christopher Waller Thomas Barkin, Neel Kashkari, and Patrick Harker are scheduled to speak today.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

Corporate news

Home Depot is set to open modestly higher after the home improvement chain raised its annual same-store sale forecast. The chain is betting on resilient demand from professional contractors, which it sees offsetting weak spending by households on projects such as kitchen renovations.

Coinbase is falling modestly as it hands back massive gains following Bitcoin's rally to record highs. Yesterday, Bitcoin gained 10%, reaching just shy of 90,000.

 

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq 100 is holding steady below its ATH of 21,239, pulling the RSI away from overbought. Buyers will look to extend the uptrend towards 21,500 and 22k as the next logical targets. Support can be seen at 20,750, with a break below here negating the near-term uptrend, bringing 20k back into focus.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD rises, EUR/USD falls

The USD is extending gains on trade at its highest level since July as the Trump trade continues fueling expectations that the Fed cut rates at a slower pace. Fed speakers and US inflation data tomorrow could provide the next catalyst for the dollar.

EUR/USD has tumbled to a seven-month low on worries over the potential impact of Trump trade tariffs. These tariffs could impact growth, causing the ECB to cut rates more aggressively. German ZEW economic sentiment was weaker than expected on tariff concerns under political certainty in Germany.

GBP/USD has fallen to a four-month low after UK jobs data was weaker than expected. Unemployment rose to 4.3%, up from 4%, vacancies fell, and payrolls dropped by 9,000. Wage growth is also at its lowest level in over two years. However, Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill warned that it's still too high for further rate cuts.

Oil steadies after 5% losses yesterday.

Oil prices are edging higher after falling 5% to a 12-day low yesterday. OPEC cut its global forecast for oil demand growth for the fourth straight month on Monday, owing to a slowdown in China, the world's top consumer.

OPEC trimmed Chinese demand growth to 450,000 barrels a day this year and 310,000 next year amid ongoing concerns over the economic picture in China despite recent stimulus measures from Chinese authorities.

While China unveiled $1.4 trillion in stimulus over the weekend, this fell short of what the market was hoping for.

 

Related tags: US Open

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 13, 2025 01:56 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 12, 2025 02:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of Powell's testimony
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 01:59 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.