Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Can Stocks Keep Rising Despite Hotter CPI?

From a trading point of view, it’s probably not time to start shorting the market just yet. While caution is always wise, especially after such a strong run, we don’t have a clear bearish signal at the moment. The Nasdaq 100 is already up about 18% from its August low and 11% from its September low. Bulls should stay vigilant, tightening stop losses and watching for any potential shifts in the trend.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 6:00 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It’s been a wild ride for the stock market lately. Even with every reason for a pullback—hot inflation data, rising bond yields, and global uncertainties—the S&P 500 is nearing record highs. So, what about the Nasdaq 100 forecast? Can it follow the same path or will it start breaking lower amid a growing list of bearish macro factors.

 

 

Markets extend rise despite hotter inflation data

 

The CPI report earlier showed inflation slightly higher than expected, but stocks didn’t falter. This leaves many traders scratching their heads, wondering what could actually cause this rally to stumble. With the 10-year bond yields climbing past 4%, and the Fed cutting rates, the market is defying expectations. Is this really a “Fed pivot,” or just a temporary response to inflation concerns? Whatever it is, something doesn’t seem quite right.

 

The September CPI report showed inflation at 2.4% year-over-year, slightly higher than the expected 2.3%. The core CPI also edged up to 3.3%. While these numbers are higher, they’re not alarmingly so. However, if inflation starts to pick up again in the coming months, it could trigger more concerns from the Federal Reserve—and the markets.

 

Much of this hinges on oil prices and tensions in the Middle East, with recent talks of an Israeli attack on Iran’s oil facilities. If oil prices spike and stay elevated, inflation could follow. For now, though, the Fed seems committed to slowly cutting rates, despite these inflationary pressures.

 

From a trading point of view, it’s probably not time to start shorting the market just yet. While caution is always wise, especially after such a strong run, we don’t have a clear bearish signal at the moment. The Nasdaq 100 is already up about 18% from its August low and 11% from its September low. Bulls should stay vigilant, tightening stop losses and watching for any potential shifts in the trend.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

So, Why Are Markets Still Going Up?

 

With everything going on—stronger-than-expected inflation, global conflicts, recession fears, and a shaky Chinese economy—it’s almost surprising that US stocks keep climbing. Let’s not forget about the looming US presidential election which typically increases market volatility. The S&P 500 is up over 22% this year, nearing a $50 trillion market cap. Even a dip caused by the yen carry trade unwinding was quickly bought up.

 

What’s fuelling this resilience? One theory is the government’s record deficit spending, which may be helping to prop up the stock market. But whether this trend can continue is anyone’s guess. Until we see a clear bearish pattern in the charts, it’s best not to bet against the rally. Trying to time a drop could prove costly.

 

Nasdaq 100 forecast: Technical Analysis and Trade Ideas

 

Nasdaq 100 forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

From a technical standpoint, the Nasdaq 100 remains in a bullish trend. Since bottoming out in August, the index has been making higher highs and higher lows, reclaiming the 21-day exponential moving average. It has also broken several resistance levels, which have since turned into support, keeping the path of least resistance to the upside.

 

For now, the key support level for bulls is around 20,000, a former resistance level that was recently broken. If the Nasdaq 100 can push past the next resistance zone between 20,315 and 20,395, we could see the index heading toward the July high of 20,759.

 

However, traders should remain cautious and be on the lookout for any potential reversal. If the 20,000 support level fails, the index could drop to test the range between 19,635 and 19,715. This range is critical—if it breaks, the Nasdaq 100 could see a deeper correction, possibly down to the 200-day moving average.

 

Bottom Line

 

While the technical Nasdaq 100 forecast has not turned bearish yet, with the index remaining in a strong uptrend, caution is still warranted. Markets are defying expectations, and while there’s no immediate reason to bet against this rally, tightening stop losses and monitoring the charts is essential. If key support levels start to break, a deeper correction could be on the horizon. For now, though, the bulls remain in control.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices US Tech 100 Nasdaq Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will dip buyers rescue markets again or is it different this time?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:10 PM
    Research
    USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:52 AM
      Yen Rises, Nvidia, Wall Street Falters as US Mulls AI-Chip Export Ban
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 15, 2024 09:53 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY flirts with 150, ASX futures track Wall Street, eyes record high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2024 09:54 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.