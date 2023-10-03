Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tech stocks could break under pressure from yields

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:56 PM
28 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Nasdaq 100 analysis: impressive tech outperformance could succumb to pressure
  • US 10-year bond yields could be heading towards 5%
  • OPEC+ could send crude oil higher again, further stoking inflation worries
  • Nasdaq 100 technical analysis point to further downside

 

The Nasdaq 100 has been able to hold its own relatively better than many other global indices so far this week. The big technology stocks have been able to hold up the market, while small- and medium-caps have sold off. Some investors perhaps view technology behemoths as haven assets, which may explain their outperformance. But with overstretched valuations, coupled with growing worries about the health of the global economy and still-rising government bond yields, I am not so sure how long they will be able to hold up the market.

 

Monday’s slightly higher close for the Nasdaq and S&P may have been helped by relief after the US Congress agreed on a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown until November 17th. But with the bond market resuming its sell-off, this is likely to further support the dollar and undermine equities. In other words, nothing has changed since last week. Sentiment remains cagey with investors showing no desire to hold onto any gains. Investors are clearly not impressed by the latest kicking of the can down the road in so far as US debt deal is concerned.

 

US 10-year bond yields could be heading towards 5%

 

So, the focus is likely to remain on factors that had weighed on markets last month, namely, rising bond yields and a strong dollar. This morning saw the benchmark US 10-year hit a new 2023 high as it continues to ascend towards the 5% level. Monday’s strong ISM manufacturing PMI data has further supported yields and fuelled the dollar rally, now up for the 12th week against a basket of foreign currencies.

 

There will be lots of key U.S. data to look forward to this week, which should keep the dollar and bond yields in focus, which in turn should influence the stock markets. For as long as bond yields are rising, this should keep equities under pressure. Faced with extra risk in a challenging macro environment, yield-seeking investors would rather earn a decent, fixed, return, than hope for uncertain dividend payments or further capital appreciation in stocks, with overstretched valuations.

 

bond yields

With the bond markets continuing to sell-off, lifting yields and the dollar, this should further diminish the attractiveness of assets that pay low or zero interest and/or dividends. Therefore, growth stocks, many of which found in the Nasdaq 100, might come under the spotlight for this reason.

 

OPEC+ could send crude oil higher again after consolidation

 

Investors’ focus will also remain on oil prices after their recent sharp gains amid the ongoing supply cuts by the OPEC and allies. There is a risk we could see oil prices climb above $100 and thus stoke inflationary worries further.

 

Ministers from the OPEC+ will meet on October 4 but are unlikely to call for a full OPEC+ meeting. This is because the group is unlikely to change the current policy, which is working wonderfully for them right now with oil prices surging until recently despite a sluggish global economy.

 

Rising oil prices could make stagflation even worse for oil-importing countries in the Eurozone, Japan and China, among others. This comes as borrowing costs have skyrocketed across the developed economies. If crude oil were to rise even further, then this could further hurt the global economy, which is not something that would appease the stock market bulls.

 

What’s more, if oil prices now resume higher then this will likely push up inflationary pressures once more, encouraging major central banks like the Fed to hold their contractionary monetary policies in place for longer. Perhaps this may be why we are seeing continued pick up in long-term bond yields. Again, this won’t be good news for growth stocks.

 

 

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Technical levels to watch

 

Nasdaq 100 analysis

At the time of writing, the Nasdaq 100 futures were coming off their earlier highs, pointing to a lower open on Wall Street. Keep an eye on key resistance between 14920 to 15065 range. This area was previously support and where the now declining 21-day exponential moving average comes into play. For as long as the bears defend their ground here, the path of least resistance would remain to the downside. A daily close below 13490 is what the sellers would be eying today, and if we see a decisive break below 14550 support, then this could pave the way for a much bigger correction. So, watch out below!

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas US Tech 100 Indices

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD outlook: We expect further weakness for cable in Q4
Today 02:30 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks drop as treasury yields surge
Today 01:06 PM
BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
Today 12:24 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 3, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
USDBRL should reflect data for the US economy, and economic agenda in the Brazilian Congress
Today 11:40 AM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Today 07:51 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
GBP/USD outlook: We expect further weakness for cable in Q4
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tech stocks could break under pressure from yields
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:56 AM
      stocks_02
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 3, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 11:50 AM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        S&P 500 outlook: Stocks continue to struggle as Q4 gets underway
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.