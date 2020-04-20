More questions than answers SP500

April 20, 2020 1:45 AM

After a frantic five days moving house and unpacking, its back to the business of figuring out what comes next for markets. At the top line, this starts with updating our view on what comes next for the S&P 500, the bellwether of risk sentiment and because of its strong correlation with other risk assets.

Easier said than done because under the current COVID-19 regime, questions are abundant but there are very few clear cut answers. Most questions revolve around how authorities will manage the ongoing containment of the virus while at the same time looking to reopen economies.

What do each of the re-opening stages look like and will the subsequent economic recovery by V-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped or perhaps W-shaped as a result of the virus remerging as a consequence of authorities re-opening economies too quickly?

Will equities then proceed to make new highs or new lows? Few appear to be giving serious thought to the possibility that until a vaccine is developed and as worsening economic data is offset by the huge amount of central bank and government stimulus, there is a third option - elevated volatility within large ranges for months ahead.

After its 30% recovery from its March low, the S&P500 has met and exceeded the recovery targets we set in early April a break above recent highs and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 2640/50 area would be confirmation that the next higher has commenced towards 2785/2850ish”

Given the “easy” part of the S&P500s recovery is now behind us we take this opportunity to move to a more neutral stance.

As a guide, I will be watching the price action develop in the 2886/2930 resistance zone (the “abc” wave equality target and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement) for signs of a possible retracement lower. In this context, a break of the 2700/2690 support zone would be initial confirmation that a deeper retracement is underway and that it's deepening on a break of medium-term support at 2640/20.

However, until either of the key support levels mentioned above are broken, we are content to stand aside and allow the recovery to continue.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 20th of April 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.