Mood Sours Sending FTSE Southwards

The Pound is a top performer as Brexit talks are due to kick off. Reports are mixed and paint a confused picture as to whether a trade deal is as good as done or not. Some reports are suggesting that the EU are indicating that they are ready to work out the legal text for a deal – meaning that the end is in sight. Other reports suggest that there is still a great deal of distance between the two sides. Still the fact that he Pound is on the front foot suggests that Pound traders are optimistic a deal will be achieved. The BoE’s Ramsden, pushing back on negative rate talk also continues to underpin the Pound.

Trump – Biden debate

Looking ahead all eyes are on the US Presidential debate. This debate is expected to be more closely watched than other first debates, given the limited visibility of particularly Joe Biden in the run up. So far the markets have been more focused on covid and additional fiscal stimulus. This debate could bring the election race straight into the foreground. Broadly speaking a win for Biden is considered stock negative and US Dollar negative, although the fact is many unknowns remain.





