monster beverage corporation us mnst potential bullish reversal above 121115 62 support 1117702015

(Click to enlarge charts) U.S. shares highlights After yesterday’s “Black Monday” sell-off in global equities, we will start to examine the equities space in greater […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 25, 2015 6:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Monster Beverage_long-term weekly channel

Monster Beverage_impending daily Hammer

Monster Beverage versus S&P 500(Click to enlarge charts)

U.S. shares highlights

After yesterday’s “Black Monday” sell-off in global equities, we will start to examine the equities space in greater detail to source out for interesting ideas.

Let us start with the U.S. stock market and one of the sectors that I am expecting to outperform the broader benchmark S&P 500 from a multi-month perspective is the Consumer Staples (XLP) as per highlighted in my Q3 2015 Global Markets Outlook.

Today’s focus will be on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), a key stock in the Consumer Staples sector

Key elements

  • Since the low of 27 October 2008, Monster Beverage has been trading in a bullish dynamic as it continues to evolve within a long-term ascending channel (see weekly chart).
  • The recent steep decline of 26% from its August 2015 high of 155.50 has managed to stall yesterday at the median line of the long-ascending channel at 121.00 (see weekly chart).
  • The 121.00 support (median line of the long-term ascending channel) also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going long-term up move from 27 October 2008 low to the 03 August 2015 high (see weekly chart).
  • Current weekly candlestick has formed an impending bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern at the 121.00 support which suggests a potential bullish reversal scenario after last week steep and swift decline. The low of the “Hammer” stands at 115.62 (see weekly chart).
  • Interestingly, yesterday’s recovery in price action has occurred at the key 200-day Moving Average (in orange) (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence at the oversold region which suggests that the current downside momentum has abated (see daily chart).
  • The next significant resistance stands at the 211/231 resistance zone which is defined by the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see weekly chart).
  • Elements display in the relative value chart of “Monster Beverage  / S&P 500” still advocates for an outperformance play of Monster Beverage against the benchmark S&P 500 (see last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 121.00/115.62

Resistance: 155.50, 211.00 & 231.00

Next support: 83.00

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that Monster Beverage has fallen to a significant juncture. As long as the 121.00/115.62 pivotal support holds, Monster Beverage is likely to see a potential bullish reversal to retest the 155.50 August 2015 high before targeting 211.00 and even 231.00.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 121.00/115.62 pivotal support, Monster Beverage is likely to see the continuation of its correction to target the next support at 83.00 (also close to the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel).

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.