Monday Focus Dollar Bears are not chasing the Shutdown

The U.S. government was still in ‘shutdown’ mode early on Monday, giving the dollar a reason to stay off the clutch

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 22, 2018 4:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Dollar bears in lukewarm pursuit

The U.S. government was still in ‘shutdown’ mode early on Monday, giving the dollar a reason to stay off the clutch at the start of a potential sixth straight week of declines.  That said sellers looked circumspect due to prospects of agreement between Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate following talks that carried on late on Sunday night. Talks will resume on Monday. A vote is set for 12PM Washington Time, 5PM GMT. The pressure on Democrat and Republican leaders to end the stand-off is intense, so market participants are watching for any sign cracks in Democrats’ resolve on immigration status for “Dreamers”. The deal on the table is only a ‘stop gap’ though. It will fund spending till early February. That means a breakthrough could be treated as hollow by markets.

U.S. futures soft, Europe flat-to-higher

Till then, U.S. stock futures pointed slightly lower. Asia Pacific markets took the same cue, though momentum after a string of record peaks eventually enabled MSCI APAC to erase thin losses and rise 0.1%. Nikkei also inched up.

FTSE

The FTSE was on the flat line after breaking an almost week-long losing streak on Friday. No follow through for the benchmark, given that the pound just wouldn’t fall. FTSE buyers have pushed the cash index to within three points of Thursday’s 7739 high so far on Monday. FTSE closed off lows at 7700 on Thursday before rising a day later.

DAX

Germany’s DAX was 12 points lower, losing a small lift from the SPD political party voting on Sunday to continue working towards a coalition deal with Chancellor Merkel’s CDU conservatives. Tortuous discussions have delayed formation of a government for over three months. DAX’s 13455 spike high on Friday resists.

EUR/USD

The euro was up about 20 pips against the dollar for similar reasons. It has bounced at $1.2211 on Monday having reversed to fill the 1.2234-2258 Friday/Sunday gap in Asia. Next sensible target looks to be Sunday highs circa $1.2274.

EUR/GBP

The euro was however, struggling against the pound, suggesting sterling was entering a phase of underlying strength, not just benefitting from dollar weakness. This pair’s range since 18th December is 88p-89.28p.  The pound was again at the lower bound of that channel.

GBP/USD

Sterling was much stronger against the dollar, through key $1.3835 resistance, heading to last week’s spike highs around 1.3870s.

Dollar Index

The Dollar Index did drop as much as two tenths of a percentage point to 90.155, close to last Wednesday’s 3-year low at 90.104, before ticking back up.

USD/JPY

Cautious dollar bears were also evident in the yen, where the notion of a ‘crisis’ on Capitol Hill was belied by the USD/JPY’s seeming inability to retain lows around ¥110 dollar support. Still, ¥111.18 resistance, the low of the big slide on 10th January, is proving persistent.

ZAR

The South African rand was the biggest mover in Asia, rising almost 1 percent at one point to 2½ year highs of 12.0825 per dollar after the ruling ANC party met over the weekend amid reports that President Jacob Zuma may be ousted.

Oil

Oil prices ticked up on Saudi Arabia comments that cooperation between oil producers on supply cuts would continue beyond 2018. Brent crude futures were up 14 cents at $68.75, right at resistance since the 19th across $68.75-88. Brent has battled its way up from $68.29 support. U.S. WTI futures were up 16 cents at $63.47. Upside focus is on the 16th January peak of $64.89, the highest price since December 2014.

Gold

U.S. government uncertainty is again, not leading to major gold gains. It was up just 4 cents at the time of writing, within touching distance of $1357-74 weekly resistance last validated early in September.

Economics

Whilst it will be a busy week (BoJ on Tuesday morning, ECB on Thursday) there’s nothing major on the slate for Monday. As well as a likely non-event Bank of Japan meeting, Tuesday will also bring Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment survey, a ‘flash’ Eurozone Economic Sentiment indicator and late that night, Japanese Import/Export data.

Related tags: Crude Oil Dollar Gold Forex Oil EUR Germany 40 GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Today 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.