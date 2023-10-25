Mixed tech stock earnings hit Nasdaq

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Wednesday 7:58 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Financial markets returned to their recent trend this morning, with the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 off 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively, and 10-year bond yields pushing back towards a five-handle at 4.95%. The dollar gained modestly, resuming a bullish trend in place since mid-summer. Disappointing results from Alphabet saw the stock down 9%, while better news from Microsoft saw its price rise by almost 3%. All eyes are on Meta’s earnings after the bell today and Amazon tomorrow.

Bottom line: Risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Tech stocks slide slide, ex Microsoft

Tech stocks are taking divergent paths as Q3 earnings are released.  Google/Alphabet slid almost 10% on revenue numbers and AI-related activities. Microsoft beat street estimates and spoke glowingly about AI revenues at its Azure cloud business, rising 3% this morning. Meta/Facebook results are due after the close (down 4% today), with Amazon reporting tomorrow (down 5.5% today).

Bitcoin holds on to ETF speculation

BTC held on to recent gains, up 3.2% to $36,682, given yesterday’s speculation of an imminent BlackRock Bitcoin ETF. BlackRock’s proposed ETF was added to the DTCC’s clearing-house eligibility file in August, but that body added that the move wasn’t a sign of regulatory approval. Unconcerned, Bitcoin bulls believe the fund will be created and broaden the crypto-currencies appeal.

Does an inverse yield curve still predict a recession?

We return to a theme we have tracked all year – does the so-called ‘inverse yield curve’ predict a coming recession? Traders follow the spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes for signs of an inverted yield curve, now just 16 basis points. Economist Campbell Harvey's definition of three-month bills versus 10-year notes turned negative at the end of last year. Historically, this should have predicted a recession by now.

Did it give a false signal? "I've become more pessimistic since August," Harvey told Yahoo Finance. For Harvey, the reason the yield curve inversion is close to normalizing, with long rates above short rates, is concerning. He argues that the maximum risk of recession is when short rates fall, closing the inversion in anticipation that the Fed will soon cut official rates. Recessions typically follow.

China unveils stimulus package, yuan weakens

China offered 1 trillion yuan in sovereign bonds, $137 billion, to stimulate its economy in a surprise move to amend the budget outside the regular legislative session for the first time in a decade. Today’s announced funding program amounts to 1% of China’s gross domestic product, one-fourth the size of a stimulus package implemented later in 2008 in response to the global Great Recession. It indicates the seriousness of China’s current economic problems. The yuan continued to weaken, hitting a new low of USD/CNY 7.33. The US dollar is the real winner, proving its strength against Chinese, Japanese, and Eurozone currencies.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Nasdaq leads market decline

  • The Nasdaq fell sharply in morning trade, down 2.2% in morning trade, with the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 down 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively
  • Foreign equity markets were up modestly overnight, led by a 0.7% rise in the Nikkei 225, a 0.3% rise in the FTSE 100, with the DAX unchanged
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 20.7

Bond yields resume upward march

  • 10-year yields fell rose again to 4.95%, and 2-year yields rose to 5.11%
  • The dollar index was up 0.2% to 106.5
  • Versus the dollar, Sterling and the Euro were down 0.3%, while the Yen was unchanged

Oil, gold rally

  • Crude oil prices bounced back, up 1.3% to $84.5 per barrel after recent profit-taking
  • Spot gold prices were up 0.4% 1,995 per ounce, while Silver was down 0.2% to $23.1 per ounce
  • Grain and oilseed prices were mostly lower
  • Soymeal futures reversed lower after hitting new highs as traders worry about soft demand

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
Today 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Today 04:31 PM
Astera Labs IPO: Everything you need to know about Astera Labs
Today 04:14 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Today 02:48 PM
Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
Today 01:33 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks rise after AMZN pleases, inflation cools
Today 01:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
By:
Paul Walton
Today 04:31 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq leads markets lower on rate fears, disappointing tech earnings
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 04:34 PM
      Research
      Dollar rallies on Euro weakness, Bitcoin spikes higher
      By:
      Paul Walton
      October 24, 2023 06:38 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold is overbought above $1,980, and due a correction, recapture of the old range is sustainable
        By:
        Paul Walton
        October 24, 2023 10:48 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.