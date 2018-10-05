Mining stocks weigh FTSE

The FTSE is looking as if it could revisit the dip in mid September if the current sell off continues.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 5, 2018 1:33 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE is looking as if it could revisit the dip in mid September if the current sell off continues. The London share index clocked a 1.15% decline Friday, more than most other European and US indices, as the sell off in US government paper continues. Mining firms were the worst hit and although technically the trigger for the fall came from a decline in copper prices, mining shares did far worse than commodities, as was the case for Antofagasta. The Chilean copper miner lost 5.15% on the day compared with a 0.5% drop in the copper price as the frenzy being whipped up by a rise in US bond yields is leaving investors uncertain about where to go next. The perceived-as-risky mining shares are not in favour at the moment; instead more stable, less risk averse assets are benefiting from the changing preferences, including gold and utility stocks.

US yield rise continues as job market shows strength in economy

Treasury yields are rampaging higher, encouraged by strong US economic data showing a labour market that is not far from full employment and the unemployment rate dropping to the lowest level in almost 50 years. The preliminary figures from the US Labor Department showed that fewer jobs were created in September compared with August but a revised and final number will be released with the next set of data in October and it could still show a more significant increase than today, as it did for August data. The high levels of employment have resulted in steady wage increases and fueled expectations that consumer spending will also increase, adding to inflation. The dollar market interpreted this as a mixed set of signals and the greenback spend the morning rising only to stall later in the day.

It remains to be seen if the return of trading in China after a week long holiday will provide some balancing effect on the global market when markets reopen on Monday.

Oil prices stall

The upward march of oil prices has slowed down somewhat Friday, having spiked above $86 earlier in the day but this could be just a brief respite before the market starts attacking higher levels. The fundamental picture does not really provide an argument for much higher oil prices even though Iran sanctions are due to kick into action with a month but the market has now talked itself into this argument and the rally is unlikely to come to an end until the sanctions fully play out.


Related tags: NFP Oil

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    EURUSD, Dow Forecast: NFP, CPI, and Trump Policies
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 7, 2025 08:01 AM
      adp_04
      USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 7, 2025 04:39 AM
        US_flag_NYC
        US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (JAN 2025)
        By:
        David Song
        February 6, 2025 08:25 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.