Miners drag FTSE negative as US Sino trade tensions escalate

Despite briefly spiking above 7600, the FTSE was unable to retain its strength and moved into negative territory towards the end of the session. An escalation of trade tensions between the US and China hit metal prices pulling miners lower, overshadowing a boost to retailers following stronger than forecast CBI sales data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 23, 2018 12:32 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Despite briefly spiking above 7600, the FTSE was unable to retain its strength and moved into negative territory towards the end of the session. An escalation of trade tensions between the US and China hit metal prices pulling miners lower, overshadowing a boost to retailers following stronger than forecast CBI sales data.

Even as US and Chinese officials are gathered in Washington for trade talks, in an attempt to ease increasing tensions between the two powers, the White House continued with another round of trade tariffs, this time on $16 billion worth of Chinese imports. China, in response has promised tariffs to match those of the US, essentially pouring cold water over any optimism towards the current talks. In short, these are not the actions of two sides that are making progress in conciliatory talks, indicating that it is unlikely that this round of trade negotiations is going well.

As optimism fades, and sentiment towards China, the world’s largest metal consumer has been dented, metal prices took a hit with copper falling towards a one year low. As a result, miners are dominating the lower reaches of the FTSE with the likes of Anglo American and Fresnillo down 1.5%.

Retailers Rally on Encouraging CBI data
Investors cheered encouraging data from the Confederation of British Industry, which reported an unexpected increase in retail sales over the summer. The hot weather ensured that consumers continued to spend across August even after they spent well in July around the World Cup. Several months of strong spending by the UK consumer has sent investors in search of retailers, lifting the likes of Marks and Spencer and Primark owner Associated British Foods. However, the outlook for the sector still remains weak amid Brexit uncertainties, and sluggish wage growth.

Dollar Strong Ahead of Jackson Hole
Despite the encouraging CBI data, the pound tanked lower overcome by Brexit fears, as no deal planning ramps up a gear and the strength of the mighty dollar. The dollar bound higher across the board, boosted by the Fed’s hawkish minutes in the previous session, which showed continued support for hiking interest rates. 

Investors will now look ahead to Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech tomorrow on “Monetary policy in a changing economy”. Investors will pay close attention to any comments signalling the future path of monetary tightening. Whilst there has been a lot of drama in recent weeks with the Turkish lira crisis, Trump political issues and escalating trade tension, for Jerome Powell not much has changed; the US economy remains strong at 4.3% GDP in Q3, inflation is on target and unemployment below 4%. Add into the mix a fresh record high for the S&P and further fiscal stimulus in H2 and conditions are ripe for further stimulus.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH hits 2024 highs as PBOC loosens grip on yuan
Today 05:17 AM
USD/CHF traders are nervous of being ‘caught short’ ahead of SNB
Today 03:02 AM
Hang Seng leads the way, ASX and China A50 set to follow?
Yesterday 11:37 PM
NZD/USD: New Zealand exits recession as the Kiwi contemplates upside
Yesterday 11:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook remains as clear as mud
Yesterday 04:31 PM
FTSE 100 Forecast Boosted by CPI and Crude Rally Ahead of Elections
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.