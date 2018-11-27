Miners drag FTSE lower as US Sino trade tensions resurface

The optimistic start to the week was short lived and global equities resumed the downwards trajectory on Tuesday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 27, 2018 11:17 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The optimistic start to the week was short lived and global equities resumed the downwards trajectory on Tuesday. The FTSE, grinded lower across the session, weighed down by weaker miners as metal prices took a hit from rising trade tensions. Thomas Cook and house builders were also standout decliners. The weaker pound gave a boost to the multinationals on the FTSE which benefit from a more favourable exchange rate.

As we head towards the G20 meeting at the end of the week in Buenos Aires, trade tensions between US and China were always going to be a central focus. However, traders had been hoping that we would have seen an improved tone between the two powers by now. The fact that Trump remains adamant that tariffs on Chinese goods will increase to 25% indicates that the talks are no further along. Any market optimism of easing trade tensions is misplaced. This is not a passing theme and is one that the market will need to accept is here to stay at least for the medium term. If little progress has been made so far, it is difficult to see what will change over the coming months.
Base metal prices, which are particularly sensitive to developments in China, were trading lower, dragging the heavyweight miners’ southwards. 

Brexit uncertainty weighs on sterling
The pound is on the decline as Brexit uncertainty is proving too much for pound traders to stomach. Sterling extended losses for a fourth consecutive day, dropping 0.7% versus the dollar. Theresa May continues to try to drum up support for the Brexit plan, ploughing stubbornly on, even as Trump suggests that the deal in its current state could prevent a trade deal being done with the US. 

The 11th December has been set for the vote in Parliament on Brexit. It almost goes without saying that the pound will be under significant pressure until then, as traders try to position for a highly unpredictable event.

Dollar strong as US consumer confidence remains solid
Whilst the pound was suffering from Brexit uncertainty, the dollar charged higher as US consumer confidence came in on target. US consumer confidence ticked down from its 18 year high of 137.9 in October, to 135.9 in November. Confidence in the US remains high thanks to low unemployment a strong jobs market, low inflation and low interest rates. However, concerns over the Fed’s hiking plans has just taken the edge off spirits, pulling the consumer index marginally lower. 


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.