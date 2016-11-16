Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Key elements

The recent decline of 7% from its current all-time high of 61.37 printed on 25 Oct 2016 has led the price action of Microsoft to hover right above a significant support zone of 56.10/53.76.

The aforementioned support zone of 56.10/53.76 is defined by a confluence of elements. Firstly, the lower boundary of a medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 21 August 2015 low. Secondly, the gap support that was formed in 19 July 2016. Thirdly, a Fibonacci retracement cluster (see daily chart)

In conjunction, the daily RSI oscillator has managed to inch up right at its supports that has managed to lead to prior bullish reversals in price action (depicted by the blue boxes).

The significant resistance now stands at 65.10/66.60 zone which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster and the upper boundaries of both the medium-term and long-term ascending channel (see weekly & daily charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 56.10/53.76

Resistances: 61.37, 65.10/66.60

Next supports: 48.90 & 39.70/37.50

Conclusion

Technical elements have now turned positive or Microsoft. As long as the 56.10/53.76 key pivotal support zone holds, Microsoft is likely to shape a multi-month (1 to 3 months) upleg to retest its current all-time high at 61.37 before targeting 65.10/66.60 next.

However, failure to hold above the 56.10/53.76 pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish bias to open up scope for a deeper decline to test the next support at 48.90 (lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since March 2009 low-log scale).

Disclaimer

