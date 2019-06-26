﻿

micron surprise sparks uneasy bounce

Better than expected Micron earnings help U.S. indices rebound

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 26, 2019 1:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [26/6/2019 5:30 PM]

  • Nasdaq indices can thank semiconductor bellwether Micron for an assured swing higher that negates much of Tuesday’s jittery decline. The bounce also puts an improved gloss on broader sentiment heading into the G20 summit
  • European markets continued to fare less well. New uncertainties on potential Fed rate cuts combine with wide-open questions about talks between Presidents Trump and Xi at the meeting this weekend
  • Washington’s signal that it is likely to hold off from imposing further tariffs on Chinese goods essentially confirms what markets had already tentatively priced in. The news doesn’t remove longer-term uncertainties with possible tariffs hanging over Europe’s automobile sector

Corporate News

  • Resumed oil supply concerns push all 13 components of the S&P 500 Oil & Gas Exploration and Production index into the black. Conoco Phillips and Hess gain most with 5% jumps
  • Micron leads large caps though. A 12%-14% surge defies the $41bn group’s unequivocal exposure to the U.S.-China trade dispute. Yet results were widely judged as “better-than-feared” and guidance barely addresses forthcoming bans of firms on the Commerce Department’s Entity list, including key customer Huawei, nor the risk of more U.S. tariffs
  • General Mills stands out on the losing side of the market, sliding 5%. The Old El Paso brand owner’s worse-than-expected North America results bring a cooler take on the Consumer Staples outlook, leaving the sector as the session’s worst performer with a 1% fall

Upcoming corporate highlights


BMO: before market open


Upcoming economic highlights


Related tags: Shares market US Europe China Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
Yesterday 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
Yesterday 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
March 27, 2024 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
March 27, 2024 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
March 27, 2024 01:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.