Mengniu Dairy (2319.HK) Challenges the Record High after Investment Banks Upgrade Its Rating

Mengniu Dairy (2319.HK), Chinese dairy products manufacturer, challengesafter investment banks raised its rating.The company was upgraded toNeutral at. The bank assigned the target price at HK$40.Besides,also raised the target price of the company HK$41.27 from HK$39.05. Citigroup expected the company's sales growth is likely to continue, with sales expected to accelerate in June.From a technical point of view, the stock, as shown on the daily chart, challenges the record high level at HK$34.60 aftere drawn from the record high.Both 20-day and 50-day moving averages are pointing up, suggesting the positive outlook.Bullish readers could set the(the breakout point of declining trend line), while the resistance levels would be located at HK$37.40 (127.2% retracement level) and HK$40.95 (161.8% retracement level).Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital