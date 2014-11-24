maybank kim eng research says singapore market is fully priced 80182014

The brokerage has a neutral rating on Singapore and advises a focus on selecting the right individual stocks


Maybank Kim Eng Research brokerage said in a recent report that it considered the Singapore stock market to be fully priced, at 13.5 times forward earnings and nearly one standard deviation higher than its seven year average, according to a report in The Business Times.

Maybank rated the Singapore market as neutral and sees a price target of 3,440 for the Straits Time Index (STI) in 2015. It expects earnings growth of 9 per cent during 2015 and 2016. The STI closed 29.72 points higher, or +0.90% at 3,345.32 on Friday, taking the year-to-date gain to +5.70%.

Maybank also forecast weakness in Singapore shares in the absence of fresh triggers and said, on a regional basis, Singapore had weaker prospects of growth in earnings per share (EPS) and return on equity (ROE).

"In such a market, we recommend stock selection. Our end-2014 STI target is still 3,170, on 14 times 2014 estimated EPS," the brokerage said.

The Business Times reported on Sunday that Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd (SGX:P11) earned a net attributable profit of HK$953 million (SG$160 million) for the year to September 28, up from HK$748 million (SG$126 million) last year. Revenue dropped, however, to HK$8.13 billion (SG$1.37 billion) from HK$8.76 billion (SG$1.48 billion) in the previous year, due to a 27.7 per cent drop in sales volumes in the frozen fish division. This was offset by Peruvian fishmeal operations generating higher contributions.

Sino Construction Limited (SGX:F3V) which is listed on the Mainboard, announced Friday that it will recommence operations at Baruun Noyon Uul (BNU), the Mongolian mine it has owned since its AU$60 million takeover of Guildford Coal. Sino said the action followed “successful completion” of the first trial batches of coal at BNU.

Singapore data to watch for this week, according to The Straits Times, is the final report on third quarter GDP out tomorrow. Provisional data released last month said that the Singapore economy grew only 2.4 per cent over the year, missing the median growth estimate of 2.8 per cent.

