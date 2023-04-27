Maserati IPO: everything you need to know about Maserati

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
April 27, 2023 10:00 AM
122 views
Electric vehicle charging
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

Following Porsche’s spin off, fellow luxury car brand Maserati is considering its own IPO. Here’s everything we know so far.

Will Maserati IPO?

Stellantis – the owner of the luxury vehicle brand Maserati – has said it’s open to listing the company in the future to end the ‘boom and bust’ of its historical performance.

Maserati’s closest rival Porsche was spun off from its parent company Volkswagen in September 2021 with a €75 billion price tag, which has likely spurred on Stellantis’ spin-off plans. The Ferrari IPO in 2015 was also considered a success, having earned the company a $9 billion valuation.

However, it hasn’t always been rosy for premium brand listings. Since Aston Martin’s IPO in 2018, the company has lost nearly 90% of its value – its shares fell from its £19 listing price to around £2.22 in April 2023.

Maserati IPO date

During Stellantis’ Q3 2022 earnings call, the company’s CFO Richard Palmer said the listing wasn’t planned “any time soon”, so it’s likely the Maserati IPO won’t happen until 2024.

This is also around the time that the company plans to hit its financial goal of increasing its margins to 15% by 2024.

See the upcoming IPOs to watch

What is Maserati’s value?

Rough estimates have put Maserati’s enterprise value at around €6 billion. But this is based on using Porsche’s recent valuation of 2.6 times sales, which could be generous for Maserati given it’s only just returned to operational profitability.

The Financial Times has said that “[Maserati] would not deserve much of a premium to the likes of BMW, whose enterprise value is around one times last year’s sales”.

How to trade the Maserati share price

You can trade the Maserati share price as soon as it becomes a public company. In the meantime, you can trade thousands of other global shares – including Tesla, BMW and Volkswagen – with City Index.

To get started, just:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Alternatively, you can practise trading consumer staple stocks risk free in our demo account or learn more about how to trade an IPO

How does Maserati make money?

Maserati makes money through the sale of its luxury vehicles. The starting prices for the Grecale and Levant SUV models are £61,570 and £79,550 respectively, while the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans start at £75,945 and £113,970 each.

In 2020, Maserati started production of its first supercar since 2005. The MC20 sells for £197,994, while the later model – the MC20 Cielo – starts at £222,990. These were made to compete with other high-performance luxury badges such as Mercedes AMG and BMW M.

In 2023, the brand is expected to start selling its new Maserati GranTurismo for around £150,000 each.

Maserati models are still considered reasonably priced compared to Ferraris (which start at around £195,245 and only go up in value). So, they’re likened more to Porsche models.

However, in the mid-range segment, Maserati lags behind its competition in terms of sales volume. Maserati sold 25,900 cars in 2022, while Porsche sold 309,884 vehicles.

The management team have always maintained that the brand will never cut prices to improve its sales. That’s why Maserati is looking to take on a new avenue of profit: electric vehicles.

Maserati has pledged that all of its models will have an electric version by 2025, and the company will be entirely electric by 2030. This move will help the company attract a more eco-tech-savvy client.

Is Maserati profitable?

Maserati posted profits of €201 million ($214 million) in adjusted operating profit in 2023, which was its first after returning to the black in 2021.  

The company’s financials showed that revenues are growing again after a few tricky years, up 15% in 2022 to €2.3bn. Ebit margins have also recovered, to 8.7% in 2022.

Maserati has said it’s targeting 15% by 2024 and 20% in the long term. It’s unlikely we’ll see a listing before these numbers are hit.

Maserati competitors

The global luxury car market size is projected to reach $655.0 billion by 2027, according to Fortune Business Insight. But currently, Maserati’s market share doesn’t even place it among the top players.

By sales volume, the top five brands are:

  1. BMW – 2.4 million vehicles sold
  2. Mercedes-Benz (Daimler AG) – 2.04 million vehicles sold
  3. Audi (Volkswagen Group) – 1.6 million vehicles sold
  4. Tesla – 1.3 million vehicles sold
  5. Lexus (Toyota) – 625,365 vehicles sold

Maserati sold 25,900 units globally in 2022, so its sales numbers pale in comparison, even to the likes of Porsche which sold 309,884 vehicles.  

However, in 2021, the Maserati brand did report an increase in its global market share to 2.4% – thanks to increases of 2.9% and 2.7% in North America and China, respectively.

Who owns Maserati?

Maserati is owned by the multinational automotive company Stellantis. The company was formed in a merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) and Peugeot Societe Anonyme (PSA) in 2021.  

The group now owns 16 different automaker brands – including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

Despite being part of Stellantis, Maserati has a stand-alone business structure. The company continues to operate out of Maserati’s Italian headquarters, rather than Stellantis’ Amsterdam HQ.

Who is the CEO of Maserati?

David Grasso is the CEO of Maserati. The former Nike executive came to Maserati in 2019 with a plan to drive the company to profitability with a line of EVs and lead it to a potential IPO. 

Related tags: IPO Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nikkei 225 stands out again in weak global equity markets
Today 08:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis, Copper and EUR/USD outlook - Technical Tuesday
Today 04:51 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Apple stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable faces key test from both sides of the pond – BoE Preview
Today 12:00 PM
A second wave of inflation could dash US rate cut hopes
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 1, 2023
Today 11:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest IPO articles

Close-up of stock market board
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
July 26, 2023 08:00 AM
    Day trader looking at trading screens
    WE Soda IPO: everything you need to know about WE Soda
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    June 19, 2023 08:00 AM
      Screen showing share price of 22,450
      Primary market: definition, types and examples
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      June 6, 2023 10:15 AM
        China flag
        BABA stock: Everything you need to know about the Alibaba IPOs
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 23, 2023 09:50 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.