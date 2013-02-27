The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- In Asia the Nikkei is trading down at 11,253, whilst in Europe the FTSE is at 6,297, the CAC 40 is at 3,645 and the DAX is at 7,631. The indexes have moved up from the weakened levels that we saw yesterday following the inconclusive election results in Italy. Over in the United States the Dow Jones closed yesterday at 13,784.

- On the FTSE, notable gainers from the day’s trading so far are Barclays, up just under 2%, Vodafone who are also up by 2% and Weir Group, who are trading up just over 4% following a report on increased pre-tax profits with expected revenue growth in 2013.

- Taking a quick look at commodities, gold is trading at around 1,611 and silver at 29.28 – both of which are showing small price changes of late. Elsewhere brent crude oil is up half a percent, currently at $113.

- Focusing on the major forex pairs, EUR/USD and EUR/GBP have both shown some signs of recovery from yesterday, also trading at 1.3078 and 1,1537 respectively. GBP/USD is currently at around 1.5101.

- Finishing up with a quick look at the headlines, phone manufacturer Nokia, who have so far failed to gain much headway on Apple and Samsung Electronics Co, may be setting its sights on weaker rival BlackBerry. The Finnish company are hoping that their partnership with Microsoft will help them win business users. Thank you for listening.