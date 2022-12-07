Markets on the edge

Investors are starting to re-focus more on recessionary signals than the peak inflation narrative.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 7, 2022 5:00 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Stock markets remain on the edge. We heard a few headlines from Putin earlier, with the Russian President saying that risk of a nuclear war is "rising", and that he will defend Russia "by all available means." This led to a drop in index futures, but the markets quickly rebounded off their lows, only for the sellers to step back in again as we neared European close. We also saw US oil prices hit fresh pre-Ukraine-invasion low sub $73. A large build in US oil product stocks has added to worries about weakness in demand.

Investors are starting to re-focus more on recessionary signals than the peak inflation narrative. They worry that weaker demand in 2023 might hurt company earnings, and the current market valuations might be too high. The fact that inflation remains around 10% in Europe and very high in other parts of the world means central banks will tighten their belts and hold their policy tight for a long enough period to hurt demand further. In the US, the stronger wages and employment data we saw last week may yet encourage the Fed to continue tightening interest rates so that it climbs above 5% before the cycle is paused. This is an additional risk facing equity markets, especially those that pay low or no dividends.

At the time of writing, the S&P had bounced off the lows after testing one of the most important short term support levels at 3914ish (grey shading). A bullish trend line also converges here. But it is now below 21-day exponential moving average. A few days earlier, the retest and break above the 200 MA failed. Long term bear trend also held.

So, you get the feeling that if 3914 breaks now, we might get another puke lower. Let’s see what happens here. The bulls need to defend their ground here if they want higher or at least a recovery back to 3984 short-term resistance. If they fail to do so, 3840 – the base of the breakout – could be the next downside target for the bears.

 

S&P 500

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices US 500 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
January 12, 2024 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
DAX outlook remains positive amid ECB rate cut expectations
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 10, 2024 12:00 PM
    stocks_01
    FTSE analysis: UK index looks to buck EU market weakness as oil climbs
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 9, 2024 11:30 AM
      stocks_03
      DAX analysis: Stocks steadier after sluggish 2024 start
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 4, 2024 11:30 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 2, 2024 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.