Markets mixed after Fed

The FOMC Statement was a bit more hawkish than the market expected

September 18, 2019 5:59 PM

Markets mixed after Fed

As discussed in the Fed Recap, the Fed cut the Fed Funds Rate by 25bps, as expected. However, the surprise to the market was primarily that 7 of 17 members see one more rate cut this year, and 5 policymakers actually see no cuts!  However, Powell later went on to say in the press conference afterwards that the Fed will stop cutting interest rates “when we think we’ve done enough”, taking a bit of the sting out of the hawkish stance.  DXY initially went bid and stocks initially moved lower.  Although this was a bit more hawkish than the market expected, the moves in the US Dollar Index and SPX 500 don’t seem to have been as great as one would have expected.

DXY moved higher from 98.30 up to 98.70, however has since reversed and is now only trading at 98.45.  After halting at short-term resistance at 98.60, DXY could see a move up to 99.37, which were the highs of September 3rd.  Support at he breakout lever of 98.30.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

SPX500 broke a rising trendline yesterday and has been trading sideways since.  Initially, price broke almost 20 handles lower below 2980 on the announcement.  However, price reversed to new highs and positive territory for the day at 3007 near the close!  Resistance above at recent highs of 3022.  Support at the day’s lows after the announcement at 2977.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Whats next?  BOJ, SNB, Norges Bank, and BOE all have meetings tomorrow.  The US Dollar vs these countries’ currencies may be on the move overnight. 


Related tags: Dollar Indices USD Interest rates

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.