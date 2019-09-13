Markets digest ECB cuts sterling puts on early morning rally

With no new political developments on Thursday traders were focusing on the ECB.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 13, 2019 6:05 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
With no new political developments on Thursday traders were focusing on the ECB, which cut rates in a nod to the increased danger of a recession. Yesterday the ECB cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points, which was in line with market expectations. Currently markets are not sure whether to cheer or cry about this. Sterling has been on a steady surge against the USD since 0600 this morning, up from the 1.235 overnight level to hit 1.240 before any significant sell orders came in. There has also been some serious interest in favour of GBP/EUR.

Asian markets positive on back of interim deal rumour

In Asia stocks were higher today although China, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for the mid-autumn festival. The Nikkei was up 0.8% in late trading and the Hang Seng was up nearly 1%.

Asian markets seemed cautiously positive about the ECB decision and are currently trading at a six-week high. There are also reports that the US government may be close to announcing some form of interim trade deal with China.

FTSE up led by Pearson

The FTSE opened slightly down this morning. Pearson was the leading stock out of the gates, putting on more than 3%. This seems to be largely on the back of a new buy note for the company from Citigroup. Compass Group and RELX were early fallers.

Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Euro Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.