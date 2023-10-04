update

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 4, 2023 1:04 AM
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nikkei Japan 225 BoJ Equities

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY implied volatility spikes ahead of BOJ: Asian Open – 31/10/2023
Today 08:50 PM
US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Dips Ahead of BOJ, Fed
Today 06:56 PM
Tempting conditions for gold and by-product silver producers to lock in forward prices
Today 06:14 PM
Nasdaq, S&P 500 rally ahead of Fed’s rate decision
Today 06:00 PM
Crude oil outlook remains positive despite drop
Today 04:07 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after last week's losses
Today 01:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nikkei articles

japan_05
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Difficult to ignore the noise surrounding a BOJ early exit
By:
David Scutt
October 23, 2023 11:22 PM
    japan_09
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Implications should the BOJ never reach escape velocity on rates
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 12, 2023 03:09 AM
      Uptrend
      S&P 500, Nikkei 225 analysis: Can someone let the dead cat bounce out?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 5, 2023 01:48 AM
        japan_03
        Nikkei 225: Important day for Japanese stocks as slide stalls at key support
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 4, 2023 12:04 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.