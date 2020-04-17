Market Morning Brief April 17

On Thursday U.S. stocks passed through a volatile session before ending in positive territory...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2020 7:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Market Morning Brief: April 17

On Thursday U.S. stocks passed through a volatile session before ending in positive territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost up to 293 points at one point before rebounding to close at 23,537, up 33 points or 0.1% on day.

The S&P 500 rose 16 points (+0.6%) to 2,799, and the Nasdaq 100 jumped 165 points (+1.9%) to 8,757.

Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart

Source: CityIndex, TradingView


Health Care Equipment & Services (+2.99%), Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+2.68%) and Retailing (+2.62%) sectors performed the best.

Anthem (ANTM, +8.5%), Cigna (CI, +7.0%), Xilinx (XLNX, +6.5%) and UnitedHealth (UNH +4.1%), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN, +5.5%) were among the top gainers.      

Meanwhile, United Airlines (UAL -11.5%) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY, -10.4%) were at the bottom of the S&P 500 Index.  

On the technical side, about 19.4% (22.8% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 92.2% (99.2% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 5.245 million for the week ended April 11 (5.500 million expected), and Housing Starts fell to an annualized rate of 1.216 million units in March (1.300 million units expected).

Later today, the Conference Board U.S. Leading Index will be reported (-7.2% on month in March expected).

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan for eventually reopening the country’s economy in several phases -- "Opening Up America Again" -- which is based on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in each individual state.

At the same time, New York and other East Coast states announced extension of their shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15.

European stocks stabilized after a 3% loss in the prior session, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rising 0.6%. Germany's DAX increased 0.2%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.6%. while France's CAC was little changed.

U.S. government bond prices remained firm, as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield declined to 0.609% from 0.637% Wednesday.

Spot gold was broadly flat at $1,716 an ounce.

U.S. Nymex crude oil futures settled unchanged at $19.87 a barrel, while Brent added 0.5% to $27.82 a barrel. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said global oil demand would drop by 20 million barrels per day in April, about one-fifth of previous demand.

China is expected to reported a reduction of 6.0% on year in its first-quarter Gross Domestic Product, the first economic contraction in nearly 30 years.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Today 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Today 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Today 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Oil refinery
Risks for crude oil and gold skewing higher as geopolitical tensions build
By:
David Scutt
January 29, 2024 05:26 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Jan 29, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2024 02:15 AM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 22, 2024 01:12 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 18, 2024 06:53 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.