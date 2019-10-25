Market Brief US Shrug Off AMZNs Miss Approach Record Highs

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 25, 2019 5:18 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: US Shrug Off AMZN’s Miss, Approach Record Highs


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.
  • US officials struck an optimistic tone on the “Phase One” trade deal with China, noting that they were close to finalizing some sections of the agreement following a call between the two trade teams.
  • The EU and UK remain at loggerheads over a possible Brexit extension, with each side waiting for the other to clarify its position before making a decision – watch for fireworks over the weekend and early next week!
  • FX: The Canadian dollar was the strongest major currency on the day, while the New Zealand dollar brought up the rear.
  • Commodities: Oil gained nearly 1% today. Gold was essentially flat.
  • Bitcoin and other cryptoassets surged more than 10% after Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed blockchain technology.
 
  • US indices closed solidly higher in a risk on day, within striking distance of July’s record highs.
  • Technology (XLK) was the strongest major sector again today, gaining more than 1%. REITs (XLRE) were the weakest with a more than -1% loss.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Intel (INTC) gained 8% following an earnings “trifecta” (beat on profits, revenues, and raised guidance).
    • Amazon (AMZN) gapped sharply lower but ultimately closed down just -1% after missing on both earnings and guidance after the bell yesterday.

*There are no high-impact macroeconomic events scheduled for release during Monday’s Asian session trade.



Related tags: Shares market Forex

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX analysis: COT report
Today 12:54 AM
USD/JPY: Bullish case eroding fast as US economic data rolls over
Today 12:20 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Aussie rises for a second week, RBA on tap
Yesterday 08:00 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Recapture Key Levels on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Gold analysis: Outlook remains positive despite post NFP drop
May 4, 2024 08:00 AM
Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
May 4, 2024 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.