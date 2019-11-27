Market Brief: US Dumps All Its Data Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday





*Note that there will not be a US version of the Market Brief on Thursday or Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.*

US data: The first revision of Q3 GDP data came in at +2.1% vs. +1.9% eyed. Durable Goods Orders (Oct) rose +0.6% m/m, beating expectations of a -0.9% decline (Core Durable Goods also beat expectations). Pending Home Sales (Oct) fell -1.7% vs. a +0.2% reading eyed. Personal Spending (Oct) rose 0.3% m/m as anticipated. Finally, weekly jobless claims printed at 213k, below the 221k reading eyed.

The pound was the day’s strongest major currency despite Labour reportedly gaining ground in the most recent YouGov poll while the Japanese yen brought up the rear. USD/JPY hit its highest level since May near 109.50, and USD/CHF tagged the parity (1.00) level for the first time since early October.

Commodities: Both gold and oil edged lower on the day, with the latter falling on the back of a larger-than-expected EIA inventories. Bitcoin bounced back $500 off its 6-month low.