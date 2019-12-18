Market Brief Traders Shrug Off Impeachment Headlines

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 18, 2019 3:56 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Traders Shrug Off Impeachment Headlines


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • As we go to press, the House of Representatives is still debating over impeaching President Trump, with a vote expected later this evening. The vote is anticipated to fall along party lines in favor of impeachment, though the likelihood that the Senate removes the President from office remains remote, limiting the impact on markets.
  • Fed members Williams and Evans both spoke out in favor of leaving interest rates unchanged in the near-term, cementing the impression that the Fed will be on hold heading into the new year.
  • FX: The Canadian dollar was the strongest major currency on the day on the back of solid inflation (CPI) and housing (Teranet price index) data. The euro and British pound were the day’s weakest major currencies. Tomorrow’s Bank of England meeting will be among the last major trading events of the week, year, and decade.
  • Commodities: Oil closed essentially flat on the day, despite data showing a smaller-than-expected drawdown in inventories. Gold was also flat while Bitcoin rallied back above $7k to erase the last two days’ worth of losses.
 
  • US indices closed mixed in quiet pre-holiday week trade. European indices closed mixed, with German stocks sliding, while UK stocks ticked higher in quiet trade.
  • REITs (XLRE) went from worst to first to be the strongest major sector today; Industrials (XLI) were the weakest.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • FedEx (FDX) shares dumped -10% after a big miss in the shipping company’s earnings and outlook for next year.
    • Automaker Tesla (TSLA) is reportedly considering cutting the price of its Model 3 sedan. The stock closed the day 4% higher.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 01:46 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:45 PM
      Research
      S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:00 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:25 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.