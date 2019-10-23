Market Brief Texas drags Boeing surprisingly lifts Brexit drags on

Brexit is finally moving again, though remains frustrating; Texas Instruments, Caterpillar and Boeing missed estimates

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 23, 2019 10:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [23/10/2019 2:03 PM]

 

  • The Brexit process finally looks like it’s moving again, though new frustrations have almost certainly scotched Boris Johnson’s wish to hit the 31st October deadline and the pound’s rally is beginning to fray. The PM has reportedly met the leader of the opposition Labour Party, taking Jeremy Corbyn up on his offer for talks to come up with a mutually agreeable timetable for completing Brexit legislation No agreement so far. MPs voted down Johnson’s fast-track programme for spiriting the deal into law last night, putting the “great advance” (according to the PM) at risk, as a slower pace of discussion in Parliament will almost certainly see it amended, possibly causing various factions who supported it to drop away
  • Chip stocks are under renewed pressure and weighing on global markets after Texas Instruments’ results became the biggest upset of the earnings season so far. TXN has competition from Caterpillar. CAT missed quarterly earnings expectations and cut earnings and revenue guidance sending its shares sharply lower. The giant Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks are particularly weighing on DJ futures ahead of Wall Street’s open. In other hotly anticipated earnings, Boeing’s third quarter results appeared to miss estimates sharply again as it continues to deal with the fallout from the fatal 737 MAX debacle
  • China signalled it may replace the leader of Hong Kong after months of violent protests, whilst the extradition bill that triggered them has now been formally withdrawn
  • One assist for equity sentiment: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has broken the ice over Washington’s lower-intensity trade conflict, with Europe, indicating the White House might favour talks instead of immediately moving to long-feared tariffs on automobile imports
  • Another assist (sort of): OPEC is considering whether to reduce production further to stave off the impact of falling demand. Oil prices remains weak for now though. The weekly tally from the U.S.’s key oil industry body points to a bigger than forecast inventory build (up 4.5 million barrels vs. a 2.2-million-barrel rise expected) when official EIA data are released later

Stocks/sectors on the move

  • After a volatile initial reaction, Boeing shares turned about 1% higher as the U.S. cash session approached. Q3 results were unmistakeably dire, including a second straight quarter of negative free cash flow, and reduced production schedules across models including the 737 MAX and 787. However, Boeing raised its 737 MAX output forecast by 36%. And, after an additional $900m in costs for the faulty aircraft, no further significant compensation expenses are envisaged. Less plausibly, Boeing stuck to a Q4 timeline for the resumption of 737 MAX flights. Still, with the stock down 20% already, this year, deeper downside was always going to be minimal from here
  • Shares in the other giant U.S. industrial bellwether reporting on Wednesday aren’t faring as well. Caterpillar shares fell as much as 6.5% after the world’s biggest construction machinery maker missed earnings and revenue forecasts and cut forecasts of both again for this financial year. Whilst lowered guidance had been widely pencilled in, the scale of the cuts looks to have taken investors off guard. The midpoint of CAT’s new 2019 EPS forecast is $10.84 compared with a $12.25 midpoint previously
  • Europe’s STOXX index is struggling as Texas Instruments’ (TXN) disappointing results and downgraded Q4 estimates drag this region’s technology shares. TXN was down 9% in pre-market deals a while ago. The IT industry is the biggest STOXX super-sector underperformer. EU financials/banks are also soft, possibly with an eye to Thursday’s ECB statement, the last steered by Mario Draghi. UK housebuilders also stand out on the downside after the latest Brexit snarl-up

FX snapshot as of [23/10/2019 2:03 PM]


FX markets

  • After dropping below key levels in the wake of Tuesday night events in the UK parliament, sterling is looking perkier, latterly around $1.2885, though well off $1.30 tops from Monday
  • The big picture sees the dollar steadying from a recent correction as risk-on exposure appears to be unwound. The effects on G10 currencies are uneven, particularly as profits are being taken against commodity currencies. Sterling is both a marginal beneficiary of and at a disadvantage from these dynamics, against the Aussie and yen respectively. The yen hits a one-week high against the greenback as EUR/JPY also slides as stops are triggered and AUD/JPY follows suit
  • The euro ticks down against the dollar, though rose 0.4% vs. Norway’s krone earlier and saw its best levels since December vs. SEK. Whatever the ECB says tomorrow, expectations are that Norges Bank and Riksbank, which will also update policy, may have to pedal forward guidance faster into accommodative territory


Upcoming corporate highlights




Related tags: Dollar Euro Shares market Sterling Earnings season ECB Forex Brexit Tech Stocks EUR Earnings Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.