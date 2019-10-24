﻿

Market Brief Tesla surges Twitter tanks sentiment improves

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2019 11:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [24/10/2019 3:43 PM]

  • Europe’s automobile sector drives an extension of the region’s equity market advance as stock indices trade close not far off session highs. Daimler looks to have powered through Q3 on the back of Mercedes volumes.
  • Sentiment is bolstered despite mixed PMI readings. Periphery bonds spreads tighten marginally versus core, backing the view that we’re looking at a risk-on phase, though not giving much steer as to its strength. Gilts trade sideways within previous session’s range, in step with an increasingly rangebound pound
  • Sterling traders are trying to square an opposition Labour Party that says it will be "pragmatic" on Brexit and signs that Prime Minister Boris Johnson hasn’t given up on the chance of getting his deal through the House quickly. Meanwhile, there is no doubt that the EU is keeping Boris Johnson waiting. He’s still waiting for a response to his letter seeking a Brexit delay till 31st January. The EU’s Parliament recommends accepting the request, so perhaps official acceptance is now a formality, that may be concluded as early as Thursday. Note however, that the forum doesn’t have a formal say. It’s emerged that the neither the Withdrawal agreement, nor a debate over a proposed election, were included in Parliamentary business announced for next week
  • Elsewhere, SEK spiked higher as the Riksbank held rates and indicated a December move higher
  • The euro dipped ahead of Mario Draghi’s final press conference as ECB president. It then stabilised as he began to speak. Draghi’s impact on the single market’s currency is remaining consistent, in a fashion, right up till his exit from the top chair.  As expected, both the Q&A and governing council meeting were short of policy action or guidance. Instead they were heavy on implied imperatives for the new chief, Christine Lagarde. One repeat question was whether the central bank would soon run into self-imposed limits. ‘The ECB doesn't foresee hitting them anytime soon.’

Stocks/sectors on the move

  • High profile U.S. earnings are sharply in focus. Twitter opened around 20% lower after missing revenue and EPS estimates though it posted higher than forecast active user growth. TWTR euphemistically referred  to a new "revenue product" problem that cut sales by 3 percentage points or more. The issues relate to a ‘bug’ that allowed access to certain user data without permission. Ceasing to utilise the data is forecast to keep dragging ad sales into next year
  • Tesla’s surge in the other direction by a similar magnitude (about +17% just now) helps anchor Nasdaq indices. TSLA brought positive drama to Q3 earnings when none was expected given the EV leader pre-reported deliveries weeks ago. A surprise profit of $1.86/share when a $0.24 loss was expected was key. Though this came with the group’s first revenue fall in 7 years, gross margin expansion on GAAP basis also crushed estimates, rising to 18.9% vs. Wall Street’s 15.1% view
  • Microsoft brought less drama despite a stonking first 2020 quarter. The flagship cloud business grew at a 59% pace year-to-year, lifting the broader Intelligent Cloud segment 22%, yet the shares barely moved in Wednesday’s after-hours market. MSFT rises about 2% on Thursday, to account for top and bottom-line beats, and a strong outlook. What was missing was an element of surprise. Plus, Azure, the centre piece enterprise cloud brand actually missed the most optimistic forecasts
  • Europe’s day in earnings has been as frenetic as Wall Street’s last 24 hours, with Nokia, Daimler (DAI), AstraZeneca (AZN), BASF, among the largest firms reporting. Shares in the telecom equipment maker (NOKIA) stand out with a 23% collapse after a sharp outlook cut. DAI is rewarded for years of investment in Mercedes, which drove volume growth and higher guidance; lifting the shares 3%. AZN was up 5% as emerging market growth turned cash generation up a gear. BASF shares added 2.6%, shrugging off trade-war cautions with guidance intact
  • Earnings success stories offer an actual and sentiment-based lift to indices, keeping the STOXX 600 gauge on its path back to year highs
  • The global earnings frenzy will continue later with Intel, PayPal, Amazon and others starring
  • A speech on China by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will also be watched, amid expectations that it could reignite trade tensions


FX snapshot as of [24/10/2019 3:25 PM]


FX markets

  • Uncertainty and has finally called a halt to sterling’s Brexit deal-hopes rally, with a definitive looking break below $1.288 support gathering pace
  • The euro also fails to sustain an earlier advance on pleasantly surprising French data, after getting its typical short-lived fillip from ECB noise. Having peaked early at $1.162, it was last at $1.114
  • Sweden’s Krona was an earlier G-10 leader as the Riksbank stood pat, leaving EUR/SEK at a one-month low of 10.656
  • Weakening regional manufacturing weighs both Aussie and Kiwi


Upcoming corporate highlights

AMC: after market close


Related tags: Bonds Dollar Shares market Sterling Trade War Johnson US Germany China Europe ECB Tech Stocks EUR Wall Street Draghi GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:57 AM
GBP/USD, gold in focus for US PPI, retail sales: European Open
Today 05:24 AM
AUD/USD not feeling the love from perky commodity prices
Today 05:08 AM
Commodities warning of shifting directional price risks
Today 02:26 AM
Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
Today 12:29 AM
WTI crude oil looks set to break $80: Asian Open – March 14, 2024
Yesterday 10:19 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

united_states_04
US inflation report key for potential bullish bond breakout
By:
David Scutt
March 12, 2024 06:20 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 7, 2024 05:03 AM
      gold_03
      Gold eyeing record highs as inflation expectations heat up
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 4, 2024 01:38 AM
        japan_02
        USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 16, 2024 02:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.