Market Brief: Solid NFP Erases Indices’ Early-Week Losses

*Please note that the Pre-Asia Market Brief report will be on hiatus next week, returning Monday December, 16.*

OPEC formalized a 500k bpd production cut, with additional voluntary cuts from Saudi Arabia.

Non-Farm Payrolls (Nov) printed at 266k, well above expectations of a 180k rise. Previous reports were also revised up by 41k. Average Hourly Earnings rose just 0.2% m/m (3.1% y/y), keeping a lid on the ensuing US dollar strength. Separately, the UofM Consumer Sentiment report improved to 99.2, above estimates of a 97.0 reading. FX: The New Zealand dollar was the strongest major currency on the day, while the Canadian dollar brought up the rear. An abysmal Canadian jobs report (-71.2k jobs, unemployment up 4 ticks to 5.9%) was the main culprit.

The New Zealand dollar was the strongest major currency on the day, while the Canadian dollar brought up the rear. An abysmal Canadian jobs report (-71.2k jobs, unemployment up 4 ticks to 5.9%) was the main culprit. Commodities: Oil gained over 1% on confirmation of the OPEC production cuts; gold slipped more than -1% on the back of the solid NFP report.