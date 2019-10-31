Market Brief Slight Risk Aversion Ahead of NFP

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 31, 2019 4:12 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Slight Risk Aversion Ahead of NFP


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • Markets saw a bit of risk aversion as traders digest Fed Chairman Powell’s mixed comments yesterday and looked ahead to tomorrow’s NFP report. Cautious comments from China about a potential comprehensive trade deal also contributed to the risk-off tone.
  • FX: The safe haven Japanese yen was the strongest major currency on the day. The commodity-linked Canadian and Australian dollars were the weakest majors.
  • Commodities: Oil dropped nearly 2% on the day while gold tacked on more than 1%.
 
  • US indices closed lower on the day despite a late rally into the close.
  • Utilities (XLU) were once again the strongest sector, while Materials (XLB) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Both Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) gained 2% today reporting solid earnings after the bell yesterday.
    • Social media company Pinterest (PINS) beat expectations for users, but missed on revenues. The stock is tanking in after-hours trade, down -19% as of writing.
    • Chinese search giant Alibaba (BABA, -1%) is set to report earnings before the opening bell tomorrow. Exxon (XOM, -0%) and Chevron (CVX, -0%) also report ahead of the open.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Metal drops below $2K on hot inflation
Today 04:00 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK wages data as focus turns to inflation
Today 10:00 AM
US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
Today 05:39 AM
NZD/USD: What one hawkish forecaster giveth, 38 dovish forecasters taketh away
Today 04:43 AM
AUD/USD bulls battling against stubborn sellers into US CPI
Today 02:27 AM
GBP/JPY: Eying bullish break to multi-year highs ahead of key economic reports
Yesterday 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK wages data as focus turns to inflation
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 10:00 AM
    inflation_03
    US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Tests 2024 Highs, Tame Inflation Expected
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 03:26 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      GBP/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week – February 12, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:30 PM
        EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:11 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.