﻿

Market Brief Risk Aversion Prevails

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 20, 2019 8:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
  • Risk aversion has crept up, weighing on all yen crosses except the USD/JPY. This means that the US dollar is the strongest currency today with all other majors also being down against the buck. The weakest currency was the Canadian dollar:

 

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

  • Doubts continue to grow over the ability of the US and China to agree a phase one trade deal. The latest concern is that the decision by the US Senate to pass a bill supporting the pro-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong will only aggravate an already fragile US–China relationship. Indeed, China has voiced displeasure and raised warning of retaliation. Separately, a couple of days ago, Trump had threatened of further tariff if no deal is done.
  • FX market participants are looking forward to Canadian CPI (13:30 GMT) and FOMC meeting minutes (19:00 GMT).
    • Canada CPI expected at 1.9% y/y and 0.3% y/y for core CPI. If the data disappoints, this could very well increase the pressure on the CAD as speculation grows over a possible rate cut by the Bank of Canada.
    • FOMC minutes may not contain much in the way of new information. Fed Chair and several officials have guided market participants towards a “wait and see” approach in terms of monetary policy after three rounds of interest rate cuts.
  • In commodities, gold and silver turned lower as earlier gains evaporated with an appreciating US dollar. Meanwhile crude oil rebounded after an extended drop in the previous session. Official EIA crude oil inventories data at due at 15:30 today.
  • European stocks were lower with all European sectors in the red though energy fell the most, led by a 3.2% tumble by Equinor. US index futures pointed to a subdued start on Wall Street.

  • Stocks on the move, courtesy of my colleague Ken Odeluga:
    • Swedbank drops 3.5% as it becomes the latest Nordic lender to come unstuck due to Russia-related corruption allegations
    • Shell, BP and Total dragged European indices lower, thanks to yesterday’s sizeable drop in oil prices. Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, said current output from a key North Sea field exceeded 300,000bbl/day, but that's lower than expected.
    • HSBC, the Hong Kong-exposed bank, fell 0.9%, dragging the FTSE 100, on which the stock is the heaviest single weight.
    • Kingfisher also weighing the FTSE down with a big drop on shares after a quarterly sales miss
    • Target, the American retailer, may lift this week's gloom in the sector after reporting higher than forecast Q3 earnings, key sales and Q4 guidance, lifting the stock 8% in pre-market trade. Victoria's Secret operator L Brands reports after tonight's U.S. close.




Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
Today 08:46 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Seasonals hint at a bullish week for AUD/USD
Today 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: BOJ intervention risk, geopolitics cap upside despite US inflation threat
April 5, 2024 10:21 PM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
April 5, 2024 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
April 5, 2024 01:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Day trader looking at trading screens
USD/JPY analysis: Bullish breakout still on cards as Japan FX intervention looms
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 4, 2024 04:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Another Hot Jobs Report on Tap? DXY in Focus
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    April 4, 2024 02:13 PM
      jobs_05
      US dollar, USD/JPY, gold performance around Nonfarm payrolls (NFP)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 4, 2024 05:27 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        US dollar slammed at start of historically bad month, AUD/USD rallies
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 3, 2024 10:25 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.