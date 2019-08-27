Market Brief: RBA Suggest Zero Could Be Their Rates Floor
- RBA’s Deputy Governor Guy Debelle says floor for rates here likely around 0% - 0.5%, adding they hope they won’t have to go as low as some countries (ie negative).
- JPY and CAD are the strongest majors, NZD and AUD are the weakest. The baulk of today’s volatility has been seen on yen pairs, with USD/JY, GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY exceeding their typical daily ranges. AUD/JPY is the largest mover, having shed nearly -0.6% at the session low.
- Japan’s Finance Minister, Taro Aso said he’s closely watching FX moves “with a sense of urgency” following the yen recent spike.
- The CNY fix was set to a fresh 11.5 year low, yet not as weak as expected. USD/CNY not trades at 7.16 and USD/CNH at 7.17.
- Philippines central bank keep the global race to the bottom alive and well, saying another 25bps cut will come by the year end.
- Asian stock markets have recouped yesterday’s losses after U.S. President Trump’s “smoothing de-escalation” comments towards China regarding the on-going trade tension. Trump said at the press conference after the G7 summit that a trade deal was around the corner after positive gestures by Beijing.
- However, it not a broad-based stellar recovery seen in Asian stocks as at today’s Asian mid-session, the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and Singapore’s STI are almost unchanged. Concerns over the on-going domestic protests in Hong Kong have continued to dent sentiment despite a better than expected China’s industrial profits; it rose 2.6% y/y in Jul from a contraction of -3.1% y/y in Jun.
- Apple supplier, AAC Tech (Hang Seng component stock) has continued to underperform after it announced a weak H1 earnings result yesterday, ACC Tech has shed – 2.15% today.
- Over at Singapore’s STI, market breadth for the component stocks is lacklustre where 14 are showing gains; 14 losses and 4 at the unchanged mark. The biggest drag is Yangzijiang Shipping, down by -5.45% over uncertainty on the state of its Executive Chairman and major shareholder, Ren Yuanlin that was reported on leave since 14 Aug to assist the Chinese authorities in a confidential investigation.
- S&P 500 E-min futures is almost unchanged in today’s Asian session where it printed a current intraday high of 2886 versus a closing level of 2878 seen in the cash S&P 500 yesterday.
Up Next:
- German GDP is the final read, so tends not to deviate too much from its prior read. Although leading indicators such as German IFO business sentiment strongly point towards a recession. So a minor downgrade here could mean more than usual.
- From the US, the Richmond Manufacturing Index is of interest after it fell off a cliff last month. At -12, it as its weakest print since 2013 and, with an expectation for to ‘only’ contract at -, still leaves potential for disappointment later today if this hefty gap is not filled.
- Whilst business sentiment remains in the doldrums, consumer sentiment is soaring again and just a few points away from its post-GFC high. The argument is that consumer’s are usually the last reads to show distress I the underlying economy, so signs of weakness here could be taken as confirmation by some that the expansion is nearing an end but, for now, consumer sentiment appears quite resilient.
Latest market news
Today 01:00 AM
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Yesterday 05:47 PM
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Yesterday 04:40 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Dollar articles
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM