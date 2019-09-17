Market Brief: Oil Gives Back 6% of Yesterday’s Big Surge
- FX: The euro and pound were standout performers in today’s trade, rising by at least 0.5% against all their major rivals. The loonie was among the worst-performing major currencies as oil prices fell and manufacturing sales slumped -1.3%.
- Commodities: Oil fell -6% on headlines that Saudi output would return to normal levels quicker than initially thought (by the end of the month). Gold was flat on the day.
- US indices closed marginally in the green on the day, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq index.
- Energy (XLE) went from first to worst in sector performance today, while REITs (XLRE) led the way higher.
- Stocks on the move:
- The highly-anticipated IPO from “The We Company” (WeWork) was postponed until at least October.
- Glass manufacturer Corning (GLW) dumped -6% after cutting its full-year outlook.
- FedEx (FDX) is down roughly -8% in after-hours trade after cutting its earnings forecast for next year.
