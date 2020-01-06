Market Brief Mideast Tensions Remain Key Focus

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 6, 2020 7:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
  • Market update at 12:07 GMT: In FX, GBP and EUR were the strongest while USD and AUD were the weakest among the majors; stocks were lower but off their worst levels; gold and silver were sharply higher, and crude oil was off its best level after gapping higher at the open.
  • Today marks the start of the first full week of 2020, with more market participants coming back as the festive period ends. The new year has started with a bang in so far volatility is concerned. This is mainly due to the escalation of tensions between the US and Iran after Tump ordered the assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a drone strike in Iraq on Friday. Iran has promised "severe revenge" for the death of Soleimani and has already pulled back from the 2015 nuclear accord. The markets have reacted with crude oil spiking on concerns over further supply disruptions in the Middle East, while gold has soared past its 2019 high on raised safe-haven demand. Stocks have fallen sharply, although the downside has been limited due to expectations that the raised tensions will have minimal impact on global growth.

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

  • EUR higher as this morning’s Eurozone data surprised with the latest services PMIs and a survey of investor confidence topping expectations. Eurozone final services PMI came in at 52.8 vs. 52.4 expected and last. German PMI was revised nearly 1 whole point higher to 52.9, while flash PMIs form Italy and Spain both came in higher at 51.1 and 54.9. Sentix Investor Confidence printed 7.6 vs, 0.7 last and 3.0 expected.
  • GBP rose as UK’s final services PMI came in at 50.0, one whole point better than the initial estimate of 49.0, which easily beat expectations of 49.1.

  • Coming up:




Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.