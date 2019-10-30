Market Brief Mega earnings slate Fed offer break from Brexit impeachment

Stock markets have been mostly lower in Europe following another huge slate of earnings, with some high profile let downs in results, outlooks, or both

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2019 10:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [30/10/2019 2:26 PM]


  • Stock markets have been mostly lower in Europe following another huge slate of earnings, with some high profile let downs in results, outlooks, or both
  • Britain is heading into its first winter election in about a century. Brexit will now be delayed further, though hopefully for less than a 100 years, even if Britain’s departure from the EU is definitely off the cards till the New Year. Then, the UK could yet face another crunch as the new 31st January deadline approaches. The pound is lower though within range of Tuesday’s highs
  • Bank of Canada’s rate decision managed to surprise in a surprising way, even though it held rates as expected. It also cut expected growth in 2020 and 2021 and laid out concerns on global growth and trade unambiguously. The loonie was understandably upended
  • Conflicting reports about the date of tentatively expected meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China President  Xi Jinping add more drag to risk appetite. Resumed trade conflict uncertainty helps get Wall Street off to a tentative start. The message from Washington has flipped from portraying ‘Phase One’ completion as almost just a formality, to stating that completion isn’t imminent after all, though still close
  • The impact on U.S. consumer confidence from uncertainty about a possible resolution of the trade conflict appears to be one of the drivers of an all but totally baked in rate Fed rate cut. The decision is due at 18.00 GMT. Confidence readings fell again in October, according to Tuesday data, though remain within reach of the highest levels since late-1990s/early-2000s record highs. Still, two consecutive monthly dips will likely have caught the Fed’s eye, given the importance of the consumer for propping up growth
  • Growth is almost certainly slowing, looking at an ‘advance’ (or early) estimate of U.S. GDP data out earlier. Still the 1.9% print of third-quarter growth beat consensus forecasts pointing to a 1.6% rise, against growth of 2% in Q2. Consumer confidence did indeed do the heavy lifting, with the component rising 2.9%, albeit that was slower than the final 4.6% outcome of the prior quarter. All in, the readings are very unlikely to dissuade the Federal Open Market Committee from mandating a rate cut
  • Read our Fed interest rate decision preview by Head of Research Matt Weller, HERE
  • The U.S. impeachment process is turning up a gear and is still largely being ignored by markets. For what it’s worth (and maybe the market may find the process worth watching eventually) House Democrats placed Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff at the head of the next phase of its inquiry, with public hearings due to start shortly

Stocks/sectors on the move

  • In STOXX super-sector terms, Financials are faring worst, led by banks, with Deutsche Bank leading the downside as it tanks a further a 6.4%. Revenue has so far failed to respond to the CEO’s latest turnaround plan
  • Banco Santander also dropped a hard 6%, though its earnings had more high points than DB’s. Net interest income was still a let-down for the European and LatAm-facing lender
  • STOXX Materials are also sharply offside led by miners, with a new iron downcycle weighing. There’s a defensive tilt in view with Consumer Staples shares firmly higher, led by consumer care groups, L’Oréal, Unilever and  Beiersdorf. L’Oréal’s 10-year high in sales, reported on Tuesday, offers a magnet as risk appetite turns less ebullient again
  • Other high-profile European firms actually reporting today saw mixed share price reactions:
  • Airbus traded 2.7% higher as Wall Street’ session was kicking off. Fairly solid Q3 figures, though somewhat spoiled by lower than expected delivery guidance
  • Bayer rose 2%. Faster than forecast synergies and savings offset lacklustre earnings and sobering comments around a legal settlement
  • VW was barely higher after cutting production guidance amid warnings of a “tough” couple of years to come. In fact the share move may have as much to do with confirmed talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot Citroen.  Peugeot rises 5.4%. Fiat adds almost 10%. Exor, the biggest stakeholder in Fiat, could become the biggest investor in any new entity
  • Total profits beat, though like rival BP, which reported on Tuesday, its shares fell, just like profits
  • GE, Molson (TAP), Yum Brands! (YUM) and Uber star early in the U.S. session, though the real game will be tonight, when the after-hours release schedule is if hefty, including Facebook and Apple
  • For now, GE’S better than expected profits lift the shares 9%. TAP falls 4.8%. It’s cutting 400-500 jobs and sees up to $180m in revamp charges after missing EPS expectations by two cents. YUM slumps 5.6% as soggy Pizza Hut turnover hurts group sales. Uber Money launches today, though appears mostly aimed at drivers, for now, despite a broader credit card offering in partnership with Barclays. UBER falls 0.5%


FX snapshot as of [30/10/2019 2:25 PM]


FX markets and gold

  • After a fillip from stronger than expected GDP, it’s become even more the dollar’s day. The loonie was firmer ahead of the BOC decision to stand pat. That flipped with a decent advance by USD/CAD after Canada’s central bank edged up its 2019 GDP growth forecast to 1.5% from 1.3% whilst cutting the one for 2020 to 1.7% from 1.9% and 2021 to 1.8% from 2%. Whilst still optimistic about employment and wages, BOC telegraphs concerns on global growth, whilst it expects the “economy to be tested as trade conflicts and uncertainty persist”
  • As for sterling, polls show the Tories strongly ahead, though polls have been wrong in all UK public votes of recent years. Myriad moving political parts also suggest uncertainty should rise not fall as the 12th December general election approaches. Still GBP/CAD is a standout, with a rise of more than 0.4% in light of BOC’s dovish hold. The rise of the yen vs. CAD adds a caution that risk-aversion is on the rise, particularly with Treasurys and core European bonds following suit
  • The Aussie also still makes hay with chances of an RBA cut perceptibly collapsing after inflation data matched forecasts. Quarterly CPI still fell, though annual readings inched closer to the bank’s 2% target, as expected

 

Upcoming corporate highlights

AMC: after market close


Economic highlights




Related tags: Bank Stocks Dollar Interest rates Shares market Sterling Fed FOMC Trade War Australia US Earnings season USD UK Europe Forex Inflation CPI GDP Central Bank Earnings Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
Today 07:32 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Vulnerable as Mann Explains Dovish Deviation
Today 01:54 AM
Gold is just $65 away from its $3k milestone, Crude oil bulls return
Yesterday 10:37 PM
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
Yesterday 08:45 PM
USD/CHF Rebound Emerges amid Failure to Test January Low
Yesterday 08:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.