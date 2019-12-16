Market Brief Markets Seek Clarity Over Phase One Hype

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 16, 2019 12:45 AM
4 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • Currency markets traded in tight ranges whilst traders awaited more clarity over the much-hyped phase-1 trade deal. Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Lighthizer is claiming the deal is “totally done” and will nearly double US exports to China over the next couple of years. Quite rightly, markets clearly want confirmation form both sides before committing.
  • Chinese retail sales expanded by 8% YoY versus 7.6% expected, industrial production rise 6.2% versus 5% expected and fixed asset investment rose 5.2% as expected. Separately, China threatened to retaliate if Germany exclude Huawei from 5G.
  • A report from NZIER suggested slightly lower growth expectations for New Zealand, whilst consumer confidence remained positive with respondents continuing to feel buoyant about making big ticket purchases. Inflation expectations remained anchored around 2%.
  • GBP is the strongest major (and saw the most volatility) whilst JPY and CHF are the weakest. Narrow ranges outside of GBP pairs.

Price Action:

  • DXY: Friday’s recovery saw the dollar index retest the trendline it broke on Thursday’s volatile selloff. The trendline also marks today’s high
  • AUD/USD: Friday’s bearish outside day saw a reversal at the 200-day eMA to warn of further downside. A break below 0.6864 warns of a run for 0.6800.
  • USD/JPY: Friday’s elongated Doji shows solid resistance is at 109.93. Bias remain neutral until we see momentum break out of the indecision candle.
  • EUR/USD: The elongated bearish pinbar warns of a reluctance to break above 1.1200 Bias is for it to range between 1.1000 – 1.1200.
  • GBP/USD: Potential for further upside although we’d also expect prices to consolidate within Friday’s range whilst the dust settles, following such a volatile spike.

Equities Brief:
  • After a strong performance seen on last Fri, 13 Dec, key Asian stock markets are mostly trading flat after the positive outcome from major risk events; UK General Election and U.S-China Phase One trade deal agreement that has been agreed in principal.
  • China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales for Nov have fared better than expectation; 6.2% y/y versus consensus forecast of 5% y/y and 8% y/y versus consensus forecast of 7.6% respectively. However, caution is warranted due to one-ff seasonal factor and last month ‘s mega online sale “Single Day” event.
  • Profit-taking can be seen in China A50 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index that has dipped down by -0.35% dragged down by another round of weekend clashes between ant-government protestors and the police. Also, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has commented that Hong Kong is not yet of out “dilemma” after a meeting with HK leader Carrie Lam today. This remark from China’s top leadership has suggested that the current situation in Hong Kong may not be returning to “normalcy” soon after a period of extended street protests.
  • Australia’s ASX 200 is the best performer today as it rallied by 1.63% which is now just a whisker away from its current all-time high of 6893, that has been rejected for a bullish breakout on 02 Dec 2019 (2nd attempt). Technology stocks are leading the gains such as Nearmap and Appen that have recorded gains of 8.75% and 5.23% respectively.
  • The S&P 500 E-Mini futures has recorded a modest gain of 0.30% so far in today’s Asian session to print a current intraday high of 3184,  a whisker away from last Fri, all-time high of 3188.

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
Today 09:54 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
Today 07:09 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD analysis: European Open – 8th August 2023
Today 04:57 AM
WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
Yesterday 11:15 PM
S&P 500 rallies after turbulent week in hopes of good inflation data
Yesterday 06:36 PM
S&P 500 analysis: AAPL, TSLA breakdown puts techs into focus
Yesterday 05:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
    jobs_04
    Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
      Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 7, 2023 11:16 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.