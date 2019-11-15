Market Brief: Indices Cap Off Fourth Straight Up Week in Record Territory
- President Trump floated a “major” middle class income cut, though the market is skeptical about such a deal getting done. Speaking of deals getting done, optimistic comments from economic adviser Kudlow boosted risk appetite across the board today.
- FX: The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars were the strongest major currencies, with safe haven currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc bringing up the rear. The pound caught a bid after Brexit party candidates vowed to stand down in over 40 districts.
- US data: US retail sales beat expectations at +0.3% m/m, though “core” retail sales (excluding volatile auto purchases) came in below expectations at +0.2% m/m.
- Commodities: Oil rallied nearly 2% on the day (a surprise drop in oil rigs certainly helped) while gold eased back about 0.5%.
- US indices closed solidly higher on the day to hit fresh record highs.
- Health Care stocks (XLV) were by far the strongest sector on the day, while Materials (XLB) brought up the rear.
- Stocks on the move:
- Nvidia (NVDA) shed -3% on a weaker-than-expected outlook, even though the company’s Q3 earnings eclipsed analysts’ expectations.
- WalMart (WMT) dipped -1% after missing revenue forecasts, though the company’s key online business grew 41%.
- Applied Materials (AMAT) surged 9% after beating both earnings and revenue estimates.
- Chinese retailer JD.com (JD, -0%) was essentially flat on the day despite easily beating analysts’ earnings estimates. The stock is up nearly 70% year-to-date.
* No major economic releases are scheduled for Monday’s Asian session*
