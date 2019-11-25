Market Brief Indices Burst Toward Record Highs Boosted by Trade Rhetoric

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 25, 2019 4:04 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • China’s Global Times is reporting that a “broad consensus” has been reached around a Phase One trade deal between the US and China, though the precise scale of the tariffs to be removed are not clear. Separately, China issued new laws on intellectual property in a possible “olive branch” to the Trump Administration.
  • FX: The pound was the strongest major currency, despite a Reuters poll that showed Conservatives’ lead over Labour had shrunk to just 7% ahead of the December 12 election. The yen was the weakest major currency.
  • Commodities: Oil gained 0.5% on the day, while gold slipped -0.5%.
 
  • US indices closed solidly higher on the day, within striking distance of last week’s record highs.
  • Technology (XLK) was the strongest major sector on the day; defensive Utilities (XLU) were the weakest.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Broker Charles Schwab (SCHW, +2%) confirmed a $26B all-stock acquisition of rival TD Ameritrade (AMTD, +8%). Rivals E-Trade Financial (ETFC, +3%) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR, +3%) rose on hopes of similar consolidation in the future.

Related tags: Shares market Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
Today 02:54 AM
AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
Today 12:14 AM
USD/JPY eyes 154 amid yen strength resurgence, PMIs on tap
Yesterday 11:29 PM
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady with US elections & earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:38 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Japanese Inflation vs US Inflation
Yesterday 11:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.