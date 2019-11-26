Market Brief Deluge of US Data Drives Indices to Fresh Records

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 26, 2019 4:36 PM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Deluge of US Data Drives Indices to Fresh Records


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • Trade rhetoric was once again front and center, with China expressing optimism and noting that the ball is in the US’s court. For its part, the White House noted that the two sides are “really close” (indeed, in the “final throes”) but “sticking points” remain.
  • OPEC is reportedly considering extending its recent production cuts for 3-6mos at next week’s highly-anticipated meeting.
  • US data: Conference Board consumer confidence printed at 125.5, a tick below the 127 reading eyed ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. New home sales beat expectations at 733k annualized. October’s goods trade balance showed a smaller deficit than expected (-$66.5B vs. -$71B) Wholesale inventories rose 0.2% as expected. The Richmond Fed manufacturing index fell to -1, well below the +5 reading expected.
  • FX: The commodity dollars (AUD, NZD, and CAD) led the way higher today, while the British pound was the laggard on growing unease ahead of next month’s general election.
  • Commodities: Both gold and oil edged higher on the day.

  • US indices closed modestly higher, in all-time record territory once again.
  • REITs (XLRE) were the strongest sector on the day, boosted by falling interest rates and a strong housing report. Energy (XLE) was the weakest sector, despite the rise in oil prices.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Best Buy (BBY) surged 10% after beating earnings expectations and raising guidance ahead of the holiday season.
    • On the other side of the retailer coin, Dollar Tree (DLTR) fell -15% today after missing earnings estimates.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
Today 07:10 AM
FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 04:15 AM
Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
Yesterday 07:05 PM
British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
Yesterday 03:53 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks fall after Tesla, Netflix disappoint
Yesterday 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
Yesterday 12:28 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:53 PM
    Research
    AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 19, 2023 10:40 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 19, 2023 05:19 PM
        EUR/USD outlook: Short-term weakness ahead of more gains?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 19, 2023 11:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.