Market Brief Cable Continues Collapse Apple Awaited

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 30, 2019 4:56 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Cable Continues Collapse, Apple Awaited

  • FX: The British pound was the weakest major currency for the second straight day as BoJo’s government continues to threaten a no-deal Brexit if a new agreement with the EU is not reached by October 31st. The Japanese yen ticked higher amidst general risk-off trade.
  • AUD/USD declined for the 8th straight day to hit its lowest level in six weeks.
  • US data: July consumer confidence surged to 135.7, well above expectations of a 125.0 reading. Core PCE inflation rose just 1.6% y/y, setting the stage for an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve tomorrow.
  • Commodities: Oil rallied over 2% on rumors surrounding Iran. Gold also gained ground again today.

  • US indices closed marginally lower amidst unease about a lack of progress in US-China trade talks.
  • Energy stocks (XLE) led the way, boosted by rising oil prices, while Utilities (XLU) brought up the rear in today’s trade.
  • Stocks on the Move:
    • Beyond Meat (BYND, -12%) remained on the back foot after announcing a secondary offering with yesterday’s earnings report.
    • Capital One Financial (COF) fell 6% after the company revealed a hacker gained access to 100 million credit applications.
    • Procter and Gamble (PG) tacked on 4% after reporting strong earnings and revenue figures.
    • Apple (AAPL, -0%) is poised to report earnings after the bell – stay tuned to twitter for our coverage of the release!


Related tags: Apple Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.