Market Brief BoJo Pushes for a December Election Again

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 28, 2019 4:09 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: BoJo Pushes for a December Election…Again

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • The EU granted a 3-month Brexit “flextension” to the UK, much to BoJo’s chagrin. In Parliament, Tories, the SNP, and Lib Dems are pushing for an election ahead of the holidays, though Labour remains opposed as long as no-deal Brexit remains on the table. Another election vote looms tomorrow.
  • President Trump noted that the US-China “Phase One” trade deal was ahead of schedule, boosting risk appetite across the board.
  • FX: The pound and aussie were the strongest major currencies on the day, while the Japanese yen brought up the rear, taking USD/JPY to it’s highest closing level since late May.
  • Commodities: Both gold and oil edged lower on the day after selloffs in the late morning of the US session.
 
  • US indices closed at record highs today, boosted by optimism around a potential US-China trade deal.
  • Technology (XLK) was the strongest major sector again today, while Utility stocks (XLU) were the weakest.
  • See the key themes and events we’ll be watching this week!
  • Stocks on the move:
    • AT&T (T) jumped 4% after exceeding earnings estimates.
    • Jeweler Tiffany and Company (TIF) surged 32% after announcing it received an acquisition proposal from LVMH for $120/share.
    • Recent IPO Beyond Mean (BYND) booked its first ever profit but still failed to impress traders. The stock is trading down -4% in volatile after hours trade.
    • Google parent company Alphabet (GOOG) reported just $10.12 in EPS, vs. $12.35 expected. The stock’s initial reaction is -1%.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
Yesterday 11:35 PM
US dollar rallies, S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq tumble post FOMC
Yesterday 10:13 PM
FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
Yesterday 08:05 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Bull Flag Under Threat with Fed on Tap
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Gold analysis: Yields slide on weak data, but FOMC poses key risk
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Federal reserve name plaque on building
FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 08:05 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 30, 2024 12:10 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD forecast: A forex major overview
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 30, 2024 01:26 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Testing Key Support at 1.08 Ahead of Fed, NFP
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 29, 2024 07:57 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.