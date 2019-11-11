Market Brief Boeing Takes Off in HalfHoliday Trade

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 11, 2019 4:09 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Boeing Takes Off in Half-Holiday Trade


  • US indices closed mixed in quiet holiday trade.
  • REITs (XLRE) were the strongest major sector on the day; Energy (XLE) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Boeing (BA) rallied 5% after announcing its 737 Max fleet could return to service in January.
    • Goldman Sachs (GS) dropped -2% after the NY Department of Financial Services announced a probe into the new Apple Card (AAPL, +1%).
    • Alibaba (BABA, -0%) was essentially flat despite announcing its Single’s Day haul of CNY268B ($38B USD).

